Producer’s Picks of the Week: Hunger Relief, Women in Construction, and Black Maternal Health

On this edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we bring you three conversations. First, Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR’s Alex Simone sits down with Dr. Jennifer Roberts, an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, and Catherine Shick, a Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY. The three discuss hunger relief and food insecurity in Western New York. Next, we discuss Women in Construction. Ekua Mends-Aidoo sits down with Jillian Penkin, Founder of Penkin Consulting and the Northeast Regional Director of the National Association for Women in Construction. The two discuss the demographics of the construction industry and the challenges that women face in construction. Finally, we close out with a conversation Jay Moran had with Eileen Kineke, the Director of Prenatal and Infant Community Health at the P3 Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The two discuss the upcoming fourth annual uplifting Black Maternal Health event.

