Scammed: Unpacking Financial Crimes in the Digital Age

On today's show, we dive into the world of cybersecurity through the lens of financial scams. We welcome Nicole Clifton, a local financial crimes expert of 20 years, and Dr. Cynthia Stewart, a Program Manager for the UB Center of Information Integrity and Executive Director for the Deception Awareness and Resilience Tools (DART) platform. The two sit down with Artrell Williams to break down what financial crimes look like, where these scams come from, and how everyone, not just the elderly, can be affected by them.