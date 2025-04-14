Justice for Geraldine and Martin: Examining Buffalo in 1967

In 1967, Geraldine Pointer and Martin Sostre were arrested after being accused of selling drugs and weapons out of the bookstore they operated on Jefferson Avenue. 57 years later, there is still an ongoing movement to exonerate the two of the charges, which the Justice for Geraldine and Martin campaign claims were fabricated to scapegoat the two for the 1967 Buffalo Civil Rights Riot. On today’s show, we welcome Geraldine Pointer herself, her son Terrance Pointer, and James Coughlin, the lead organizer of the Justice for Geraldine and Martin Campaign. The three sit down with Jillian Hanesworth to discuss the historical context of the controversial arrest, including Buffalo’s history of segregation and the then-ongoing Black Power Movement.