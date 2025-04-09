© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

Black Maternal Health & Visual Storytelling in Buffalo

Published April 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
On today's show, we bring you two new conversations. First, we dive into the topic of Black maternal health. We welcome Eileen Kinecke, the Director of Prenatal and Infant Community Health at the P3 Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the upcoming fourth annual uplifting Black Maternal Health event. Next, Maria Ta sits down with Pat Cray, a Buffalo-based photographer who documents the city's diverse neighborhoods and cultures. The two discuss the importance of preserving local history through visual storytelling and the value of representation in the arts and media.

Latest Episodes
  • Producer’s Picks of the Week: Hunger Relief, Women in Construction, and Black Maternal Health
    O this edition of Producer's Picks of the Week, we feature three previous conversations: Dr. Jennifer Roberts and Catherine Shick, Jillian Penkin, and Eileen Kineke.
  • Scammed: Unpacking Financial Crimes in the Digital Age
    We welcome Nicole Clifton, a local financial crimes expert of 20 years, and Dr. Cynthia Stewart, a Program Manager for the UB Center of Information Integrity and Executive Director for the Deception Awareness and Resilience Tools (DART) platform.
  • Addressing Food Insecurity & Advancing Women in Construction
    We welcome Dr. Jennifer Roberts, Associate Professor at the University of Maryland, Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY, and Jillian Penkin, Founder of Penkin Consulting and the Northeast Regional Director of the National Association for Women in Construction.
  • Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally
    Today we welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. to discuss the motivation behind the Buffalo United March.
  • Leadership in Transition: Dr. Bonita Durand on Buffalo State’s Future
    Today, we welcome Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State University, to discuss the institution's unique approach to education, the importance of balancing liberal arts with professional training, and how Buffalo State plans to navigate potential changes in federal education funding.
  • Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County
    We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs".
  • Compassion in Action: Catholic Charities of Buffalo on Meeting Community Needs
    Today, we take a closer look at Catholic Charities of Buffalo—a cornerstone of support for the WNY region, serving over 147,000 individuals and families in eight counties annually. We welcome Deacon Steve Schumer and Molly Ann Oliver, the CEO and COO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.
  • 100 Years from Mississippi | Legacy, Healing and Forgiveness
    On today’s show, we bring you the panel discussion that was held after a screening of the film “100 Years from Mississippi”. Moderated by Executive Producer of What’s Next, Charles Gilbert, the panel features Tarabu Kirkland, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, and Dr. Janice Ferguson.
  • The East Side Transformation Project with Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor
    We analyze the East Side Neighborhood Transformation Project. Led by Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor Jr., the project aims to address issues surrounding the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood through community land trusts, cooperative housing, and a multi-sector approach to neighborhood development.
  • Road to Reform: Mental Health Advocates Take the Fight to Albany
    Road to Reform: Mental Health Advocates Take the Fight to Albany
    Recently, WBFO Disability reporter Emyle Watkins went on the road to cover a group of advocates as they made their way from Buffalo to Albany to challenge topics such as involuntary treatment, Kendra’s Law, and more.
