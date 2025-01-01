Congratulations to the 2025 BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest Winners!

The annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest is an initiative designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. The Contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate the power of creating stories and illustrations by submitting their own original work.

We thank everyone who submitted stories to this annual celebration of writers, illustrators, and readers everywhere! Thank you to all who supported the writers – teachers, parents, caregivers, families, and friends! Congratulations to the young writers listed below, as their stories were chosen by our judges as outstanding in each age group. We invite you to read each of the stories linked below.