Congratulations to the 2025 BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest Winners!
The annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest is an initiative designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. The Contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate the power of creating stories and illustrations by submitting their own original work.
We thank everyone who submitted stories to this annual celebration of writers, illustrators, and readers everywhere! Thank you to all who supported the writers – teachers, parents, caregivers, families, and friends! Congratulations to the young writers listed below, as their stories were chosen by our judges as outstanding in each age group. We invite you to read each of the stories linked below.
Meet the Young Authors
(click on the links to read the stories)
Winning Stories | Kindergarten
First Place: Benjamin B. | The Adventures of Ben and Lion
Second Place: Lillian B. | Detective Cat and the Missing Dog Food
Third Place: Juniper C. | The Fox and the Cattail
Honorable Mention: Juliette M. | Monster of the Sea
Winning Stories | First Grade
First Place: Yeshiah D. | Super Shiah Helps the City
Second Place: Nila S. | Bonnie and Dottie
Third Place: Cole C. | The Blue Monkey
Honorable Mention: Arjun L. | Fluffy and Nutty-Best Friends
Winning Stories | Second Grade
First Place: Nora C. | Attention for Rose
Second Place: Vivian B. | The Young Spy
Third Place: Serena C. | The Purple Cheetah
Honorable Mention: Elliot P.D. | The Mischievous Missing Tortoise
Winning Stories | Third Grade
First Place: Serena K. | The Adventure of Super Burger
Second Place: Emilia W. | Jan the Spotless Panda
Third Place: Rayna M. | Rayna's Secret
Honorable Mention: Violet H. | The Story of Ice Evil and Flower Girl
