PBS KIDS Writers Contest logo

Congratulations to the 2025 BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest Winners!

The annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest is an initiative designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. The Contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate the power of creating stories and illustrations by submitting their own original work.

We thank everyone who submitted stories to this annual celebration of writers, illustrators, and readers everywhere! Thank you to all who supported the writers – teachers, parents, caregivers, families, and friends! Congratulations to the young writers listed below, as their stories were chosen by our judges as outstanding in each age group. We invite you to read each of the stories linked below.

Meet the Young Authors

(click on the links to read the stories)

Winning Stories | Kindergarten

First Place: Benjamin B. | The Adventures of Ben and Lion

Second Place: Lillian B. | Detective Cat and the Missing Dog Food

Third Place: Juniper C. | The Fox and the Cattail

Honorable Mention: Juliette M. | Monster of the Sea

Winning Stories | First Grade

First Place: Yeshiah D. | Super Shiah Helps the City

Second Place: Nila S. | Bonnie and Dottie

Third Place: Cole C. | The Blue Monkey

Honorable Mention: Arjun L. | Fluffy and Nutty-Best Friends

Winning Stories | Second Grade

First Place: Nora C. | Attention for Rose

Second Place: Vivian B. | The Young Spy

Third Place: Serena C. | The Purple Cheetah

Honorable Mention: Elliot P.D. | The Mischievous Missing Tortoise

Winning Stories | Third Grade

First Place: Serena K. | The Adventure of Super Burger

Second Place: Emilia W. | Jan the Spotless Panda

Third Place: Rayna M. | Rayna's Secret

Honorable Mention: Violet H. | The Story of Ice Evil and Flower Girl

The 2025 Writers Contest has been supported by

