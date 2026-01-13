Hochul leads with childcare during state address, local advocate hopeful for positive change

Tuesday’s State of the State address by Governor Kathy Hochul started with something for parents, as she laid out plans to ramp up childcare resources.

Hochul’s plans include universal pre-kindergarten for every 4-year-old by 2028 and working toward universal after-school care for children through at least age 12. She also mentions improving tax incentives for businesses that provide childcare benefits to employees.

Making childcare more affordable is essential for businesses as well as families,

WNY Women’s Foundation CEO Sheri Scavone said.

“This is part of our infrastructure. It is something we have to build if we want to build a robust economy," she said. "And we want people in the workforce. And we know that we need everyone in the workforce right now."

A change Hochul mentioned that already was implemented was year-round affordable full-day childcare for newborns to 3-year-olds. The system has been in place since 2023 and ensures that families making at or below 85% of state median income receive childcare for no more than $15 a week.

Universal childcare has bipartisan support, the only question is how to reach that goal, Scavone said.

“The political will is one thing. We need to figure out how to fund all of this, at the end of the day," she said. "The office Child and Family Services has put significant number of childcare expansions in place over the last five years, and the governor has put about $8 billion forward. So, I think we are in a place where it's a must-have, not a ‘nice to have’ sort of thing.”