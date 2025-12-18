Local politicians make statewide list for lacking transparency, Lorigo praised for local law

Several local politicians and governments are being highlighted by the New York Coalition for Open Government this holiday season, and not in a good way.

In total, two public governments and three politicians from Western New York were included on the coalition’s 2025 “naughty list” for not adhering to open government practices. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia was among those who were called out, for a lack of response to Freedom of Information requests and his handling of the DJ Granville situation.

Shining a light on the lack of transparency is even more important because of New York’s minimal enforcement with open government laws, said Paul Wolf, president emeritus of the Coalition for Open Government.

“One of the biggest problems in New York State is there is no enforcement of our open government laws," he said. "The only way to enforce the law is you personally have to file a lawsuit, which is pretty crazy.”

The City of Buffalo, Town of Evans, State Senator Pat Gallivan and Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino were among others from the area highlighted for their lack of transparency.

There sometimes are multiple names that will be included from the same region, but it does become concerning when there's such a concentration with politicians and governments in the same area, Wolf said.

“You do start to see some names or communities come up more than others. So that is a concern," he said. "Some of it, you see once and never see again, but there are some that we see regularly, as pointed out in the list.”

But there is at least one positive recognition, as Erie County Republican Legislator Lindsay Lorigo has been named to the “nice list” for passing her Meeting Transparency Act.

Being recognized for the bipartisan bill and its success motivates her to keep focusing on transparency issues, Lorigo said.

“I really appreciate being, you know, recognized for those efforts. I think it also, just highlights the importance to continue efforts like that," she said. "While it might not be a huge issue that people think about all the time, it's important, and it's important that we make ourselves accessible, that we're out in the community.”

The Meeting Transparency Act is designed to make Erie County public meetings more accessible by live-streaming them, and posting resources like meeting minutes and agendas online.