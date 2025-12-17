© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kennedy proposes bill to increase student-loan access

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:22 PM EST
Congressman Tim Kennedy talks about the impact his proposed legislation would have with increasing loan access for graduate students in certain programs.
Congressman Tim Kennedy
Congressman Tim Kennedy talks about the impact his proposed legislation would have with increasing loan access for graduate students in certain programs.

Graduate students pursuing fields like nursing, education and public health could have additional access to federal loans in the future, if Congressman Tim Kennedy succeeds in passing the Loan Equity for Advanced Professionals, or LEAP Act.

The legislation means post-baccalaureate students would not have to be so reliant on private lenders, Kennedy said.

“It ensures that graduate and professional students have equal access to student loans, because access to education should not depend on wealth or privilege," he said. "When we block access to education, we shrink our care economy, we stifle job growth.”

The LEAP Act would guarantee students in those programs have the same access to loans as other students pursuing advanced degrees, said Congressman and co-sponsor Shomari Figures, D-Alabama.

“We need to be doing everything we can to support the creation of more nurses, the creation of more career paths in the healthcare field, in general. We have to do this," he said. "This should not be a political issue. It should not be a partisan issue. This is an issue that is good for business, it is good for economy, it is good for the healthcare outcomes in all of our districts.”

Under President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, students in “professional degree” programs, like doctors and lawyers, will be able to take up to $50,000 in annual direct unsubsidized loans. Students in “graduate degree” programs would be limited to just over $20,000, effective July 1.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone