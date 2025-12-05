© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All safe after school bus catches fire near Springville

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:32 AM EST
A Springville-Griffith School District bus caught fire early Friday morning. Flames engulfed the entire bus, but the district reports all on board made it to safety.
Joshua James Vergith
/
Facebook
A Springville-Griffith School District bus caught fire early Friday morning. Flames engulfed the entire bus, but the district reports all on board made it to safety.

A school bus carrying middle and high school students became fully engulfed in flames Friday morning around Johnson and Middle Roads near Springville. Thankfully, district officials report all students and the driver aboard were evacuated safely.

The driver and 15 students were checked over by EMS first responders at the scene, and were cleared to report back to the their school buildings. Another school bus was dispatched to pick the children and employee up.

"I’m extremely grateful to our first responders for their prompt actions," said Springville-Griffith Schools Superintendent James Bialasik in a written message to families. "Furthermore, thank you to everyone from the Transportation Department, Administrative team, and Clerical staff who assisted with this incident."

Bialasik added that their vehicles undergo regular safety inspections to meet the standard of the Department of Transportation.

"At S-GI, safety is always our highest priority from the moment a student sets foot on the bus to the time they are dropped off at home," he said. "Our trained bus drivers deal with a variety of situations depending on their route. We are proud of the way this unfortunate situation was handled."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation to figure out the cause of the fire aboard the gas-powered bus.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner