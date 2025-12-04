Jewish Family Services celebrates opening of expanded offices in Buffalo

Jewish Family Services of Western New York’s newer, bigger office in Buffalo brings their numerous services under one roof. But the biggest addition, they suggest, is a new childcare program added to the facility.

Renovation and expansion of the facility on Barker Street in Buffalo took two years to complete, at a cost of $2.2 million. Funding for the project includes approximately $1.3 million from multiple state agencies. Several large private donations were also received, including a $100,000 from M&T Bank.

“This building is more than just bricks and mortar. It's an investment in our community and our clients, a space designed to foster communication, connection, compassion and healing inside these walls,” said Jewish Family Services chief executive officer Dr. Molly Carr. “People will find support during some of their hardest moments, and a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

By adding the childcare center, Carr suggests, their clients may have more peace of mind while participating in their services, knowing their children are being cared for on site. State officials in attendance spoke of the center's value as well.

“There's a direct correlation between parents' ability to find childcare and their ability to be educated, trained and find employment for the children,” said Karen Utz of Empire State Development, which provided $400,000 toward the project. “Gaining access to high quality early childhood education makes them better prepared for school, improves language skills and helps social development. All of these gains lead to positive long-term outcomes such as higher academic achievement, greater adult earnings and less reliance on public assistance.”

Programs provided by Jewish Family Services include job placement services, family wellness, behavioral health care coordination, refugee and immigrant services, housing and community integration.

Irv Levy, executive director of the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, says what happens within the walls of Jewish Family Services fulfill timeless Jewish values including justice, repairing the world, performing acts of loving kindness and passing on values from generation to generation.

"We believe in what JFS represents, not just for our Jewish community, but for everyone in Western New York. JFS’s mission to empower people to achieve unique aspirations, by offering culturally responsive and individualized care, resonates perhaps more clearly today than any time in their 150-year history,” Levy said.

