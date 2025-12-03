New nonstop routes added at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Travelers will have more options when flying out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. JetBlue has announced its adding nonstop flights to Fort Myers, F.L. and San Juan, Puerto Rico from Buffalo's main airport.

It's part of the airline's efforts to bring more service to upstate New York communities, which also includes Rochester's Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and Syracuse's Hancock International Airport.

“Upstate New York continues to be a key growth region for JetBlue, and today’s announcement is another example of our long-term commitment to our home state,” said Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airport partnerships for JetBlue. “Customers across the Upstate area know and trust JetBlue for our low fares and the experience we deliver like our comfortable onboard seating, free high-speed Wi-Fi, free seatback entertainment, and the caring, award-winning service our crewmembers provide. We’re excited to bring more of what travelers love about JetBlue to Buffalo and Syracuse.”

New York's U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is applauding the move, who said it will greatly benefit New Yorkers, especially in cold weather months.

“With winter at the doorstep, these new connections to sunny destinations are a win-win for Upstate New Yorkers and businesses who will benefit greatly from more direct flights,” said Schumer. “I have long urged JetBlue to add even more routes in Upstate New York, and I am very pleased to welcome these new ones.”

The Buffalo to San Juan route will operate four days a week, while Buffalo to Fort Myers service will be offered three days a week. Both routes start taking to the skies in late-March 2026.

JetBlue said they will be offering limited, reduced-price bookings to celebrate the launch.