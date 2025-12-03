© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New nonstop routes added at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published December 3, 2025 at 1:29 PM EST
FILE - JetBlue has announced new nonstop service to Fort Myers and San Juan, Puerto Rico from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, beginning in March.
Tim
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - JetBlue has announced new nonstop service to Fort Myers and San Juan, Puerto Rico from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, beginning in March.

Travelers will have more options when flying out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. JetBlue has announced its adding nonstop flights to Fort Myers, F.L. and San Juan, Puerto Rico from Buffalo's main airport.

It's part of the airline's efforts to bring more service to upstate New York communities, which also includes Rochester's Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and Syracuse's Hancock International Airport.

“Upstate New York continues to be a key growth region for JetBlue, and today’s announcement is another example of our long-term commitment to our home state,” said Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airport partnerships for JetBlue. “Customers across the Upstate area know and trust JetBlue for our low fares and the experience we deliver like our comfortable onboard seating, free high-speed Wi-Fi, free seatback entertainment, and the caring, award-winning service our crewmembers provide. We’re excited to bring more of what travelers love about JetBlue to Buffalo and Syracuse.”

New York's U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is applauding the move, who said it will greatly benefit New Yorkers, especially in cold weather months.

“With winter at the doorstep, these new connections to sunny destinations are a win-win for Upstate New Yorkers and businesses who will benefit greatly from more direct flights,” said Schumer. “I have long urged JetBlue to add even more routes in Upstate New York, and I am very pleased to welcome these new ones.”

The Buffalo to San Juan route will operate four days a week, while Buffalo to Fort Myers service will be offered three days a week. Both routes start taking to the skies in late-March 2026.

JetBlue said they will be offering limited, reduced-price bookings to celebrate the launch.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
