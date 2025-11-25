© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Preparations underway as WNY under winter storm watch for Thanksgiving

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:36 PM EST
Snow removal equipment and salt based at one Erie County's several Department of Public Works facilities, on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
State, county and local agencies are preparing for the region's first significant snowfall of the season.

Many parts of Western New York are expected to experience their first significant snowfalls of the season, and it comes at a time of the biggest travel holiday of the year.

Winter weather is on its way to Western New York as a cold front is moves in from Lake Erie starting Wednesday night. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow said expect it to bring some significant snowfalls to the city of Buffalo, and increased numbers in areas to the south.

“We'll start off with maybe around three to six inches of snow accumulation for downtown Buffalo proper Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then as we head to later into the day on Thursday, that heavier lake effect snow band will transition more to the Southtowns, into southern Erie County, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties, where we do have some lake effect snow warnings in effect," said Karow. "We are expecting totals around a foot to maybe as much as a foot-and-a-half, but for Buffalo proper, I think we'll end up probably closer to that three to six inch range.”

Winter weather advisory outlook for WNY from Wednesday evening to Thanksgiving Day. A wind advisory will also remain into effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
Weatherology.com
Winter weather advisory outlook for WNY from Wednesday evening to Thanksgiving Day. A wind advisory will also remain into effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

High wind advisories are also in effect for much of Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with sustained winds in the 30 to 40 mph range, with gusts reaching the 50s, adding some difficulty to snow removal. The New York State Department of Transportation is at the ready for whatever mother nature throws its way. Public Information Officer Ryan Whalen said the DOT prepares all year for this.

“We have more than 300 operators just in the region. We have more than 200 trucks just in the region," said Whalen. "Obviously, we are in different parts of Western New York, so a lot of what we're doing right now is coordinating with the National Weather Service and watching where the storm is going to be, so that we can make sure that we have the people there and the machinery there to take care of what needs to be taken care of."

A major emphasis for the DOT is inter-agency coordination. With other state agencies, but also local and county departments as well.

"We know in Western New York, eventually it's going to [snow], and so we've been planning for this all year, right down to things like, 'Who puts the gates down if there's an emergency?,' there's a specific coordination between law enforcement, between volunteer fire departments, between the agencies in New York State," said Whalen. "We plan this stuff throughout the year so that when the storms come, we're ready."

Whalen advises drivers to schedule out extra time for your Thanksgiving travel plans, and to also be cautious of plows and first responders out on the roadways. Ensure your phone is charged, your gas tank is full and pack essential winter weather items in your car.

"Take that extra precaution and just drive safe. Everybody wants to get where they're going. This is a holiday, it's going to be busy roads," he said. "We know that there's going to be weather, so just take your time, and hopefully this will be a nice, safe holiday for everybody."
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content
  • US National Weather Service winter weather update as of November 24.
    Local
    LIVE UPDATES: Thanksgiving winter storm watch
    The US National Weather Service announced a series of weather advisories, watches, and warnings for counties east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario from Wednesday evening through Friday, with potential heavy lake effect snow and gusty winds.