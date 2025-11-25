© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Thanksgiving winter storm watch

Published November 25, 2025 at 1:32 PM EST
US National Weather Service winter weather update as of November 24.
US National Weather Service Buffalo, NY
The US National Weather service predicts snowfall east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario over the Thanksgiving holiday.

What you need to know:

  • Status: A winter storm watch remains in effect.
  • Location: Counties east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario
  • Timing: Begins Wednesday evening and continues through Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
  • Hazards: Potential for heavy lake effect snow accompanied by gusty winds.

Buffalo Mayor announced Wednesday travel alert

Posted November 25, 2025 at 1:44 PM EST

Just before noon Tuesday, Acting Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon posted a Buffalo travel alert for Wednesday. The announcement notes that strong winds and low visibility may vary by location.