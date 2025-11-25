LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES: Thanksgiving winter storm watch
What you need to know:
- Status: A winter storm watch remains in effect.
- Location: Counties east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario
- Timing: Begins Wednesday evening and continues through Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
- Hazards: Potential for heavy lake effect snow accompanied by gusty winds.
Buffalo Mayor announced Wednesday travel alert
Just before noon Tuesday, Acting Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon posted a Buffalo travel alert for Wednesday. The announcement notes that strong winds and low visibility may vary by location.