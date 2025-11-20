Avid Buffalo volunteer, asylum seeker Gary Kabeya granted bond by US immigration court

On Thursday morning in US Immigration Court, Gary Kabeya, a 24 year old asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was granted release on $7,500 bond.

Kabeya is known in Buffalo for volunteering at several organizations across the city, including GoBike Buffalo, Friends Feeding Friends, and through several programs at his church, the Buffalo Dream Center.

Judge Lena Golovnin said that the court determined he is not a danger to the community, adding “in fact, [it] appears he participates in the community where he resides.” The judge also mentioned the “overwhelming community support” present at court today, which also supports that he is not a flight risk.

A representative from GoBike told BTPM NPR that in addition to a GoFundMe raising nearly $30,000 for legal fees and bond for Kabeya, many community members had been visiting and sending letters of support.