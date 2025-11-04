Concerns raised over even-year voting cycle changes

A push to make all New York elections even years is being challenged in federal court after the state court system upheld the recent law.

The move in election years could be a negative that gives many residents buyers' remorse, Holtzman Vogal Law Firm Partner Joseph Burns said.

“You're running on the same ballot as candidates for the state legislature who might be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in their races, or candidates in for Congress who might be spending millions of dollars on their on their races," he said. "Your voice is simply going to get drowned out; your message is going to get drowned out.”

The law was recently upheld in New York’s court system. If it also is upheld in federal court, then it will start taking effect following this year’s elections.

But not all local or county elections are subject to the change,

Phillips Lytle LLP Attorney Craig Bucki said.

“Judicial candidates, their terms of office and when they'll be elected, there is no effect with respect to that. County sheriff, an office that's provided for under the state constitution," he said. "Likewise, for county clerk and district attorney, those terms of office are not going to be affected by this law.”

