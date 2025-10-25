Early voting begins in New York State – where are your polling stations located?

Early voting has begun in New York State, with polling stations open daily, Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2. Hours vary from county to county.

Unlike on Election Day, when voters must cast their ballot at their designated local polling station, those who opt to vote early may do so at any available location, no matter where they reside. One may also turn in a completed absentee ballot to an early voting station.

There are 38 early voting stations available in Erie County, including the City of Buffalo. For locations and hours, click here.

Allegany County will have two stations available, in Belmont and Wellsville. (Click here for locations and hours)

Cattaraugus County has two locations available, in Little Valley and Olean. (Click here for locations and hours)

Chautauqua County has four early voting stations available. (Click here for locations and hours)

Genesee County is hosting its lone early voting site at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road in Batavia. (Click here for hours)

There are five available early voting sites in Niagara County. Click here for locations and hours.

In Orleans County, early voting will be held at the Board of Elections Office, 14016 State Route 31 in Alboin. (Click here for hours)

Likewise, Wyoming County will host its early voting at its Board of Elections Office, 4 Perry Avenue in Warsaw. (Click here for hours)

Early voting will not be available Monday, November 3. Polls open on Election Day, November 4, at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.