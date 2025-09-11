Buffalo Bills Hallmark movie gets release date

Off the heels of the Buffalo Bills' season kicking off last Sunday, the Hallmark Channel has announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”

The cable giant revealed this week that the film will debut on November 22 as part of the group's “Countdown to Christmas.”

In May, the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission estimated the movie’s local economic impact to be upwards of $5 million, with the biggest win being the potential for more Hallmark movies to be produced in Western New York.

Veteran film producer Andrew Gernhard said the work of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission is a benefit.

“We’re used to working in Connecticut. We've done shoots down south and overseas. So, we wanted to see what the area was like, see what the culture was like, see what the people were like,” Gernhard said. “It went great for the first movie, and it's even better on this movie, which is the Buffalo Bills movie, and it's just been a wonderful experience.”

Hallmark outlined the premise of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" on film review site, IMDb.com: