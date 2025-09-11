Buffalo Bills Hallmark movie gets release date
Off the heels of the Buffalo Bills' season kicking off last Sunday, the Hallmark Channel has announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”
The cable giant revealed this week that the film will debut on November 22 as part of the group's “Countdown to Christmas.”
In May, the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission estimated the movie’s local economic impact to be upwards of $5 million, with the biggest win being the potential for more Hallmark movies to be produced in Western New York.
Veteran film producer Andrew Gernhard said the work of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission is a benefit.
“We’re used to working in Connecticut. We've done shoots down south and overseas. So, we wanted to see what the area was like, see what the culture was like, see what the people were like,” Gernhard said. “It went great for the first movie, and it's even better on this movie, which is the Buffalo Bills movie, and it's just been a wonderful experience.”
Hallmark outlined the premise of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" on film review site, IMDb.com:
The movie centers around the Quinns and DeLucas who have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium - the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team - especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas. Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn (Roden) and the Bills' VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca (Daddario) have always been close friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her - a fact obvious to their families (Pollan, Aaron, Schirripa, Murin)...and everyone else who crosses their path. When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy (Danza) that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago - and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day - she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he'll always remember.