Lab analysis finds environmental issues, ‘significant improvements’ in Ischua Creek

Ischua and Olean Creeks are showing “significant improvements” to ongoing water quality issues caused by wastewater discharge from a cheese plant in Franklinville, a preliminary lab analysis found.

The analysis — which was conducted by the Department of Environmental Conservation and wrapped up on Saturday — found that parts of the creek downstream of Franklinville had high levels of nitrite and ammonia, which are toxic to fish and other aquatic wildlife. The analysis also found high levels of manganese and total dissolved solids, as well as low dissolved oxygen.

The analysis found no water quality issues in other bodies of water, in nearby drinking water systems or in parts of Ischua Creek upstream of Franklinville. The DEC is expected to continue water quality sampling this upcoming week.

“DEC took immediate action to address water quality violations and deployed dozens of our experts in water, wildlife, incident management, communications, and enforcement,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a statement Saturday. “They have been working diligently on the ground in Cattaraugus County to help fully assess the devastating water quality and habitat impacts to the resource.”

Lefton added that the agency is “committed to holding responsible parties accountable.”

The DEC began investigating on Aug. 26 after receiving reports of visible discharge and odors in Ischua Creek. State investigators found tens of thousands of dead fish and other aquatic wildlife in the creek.

Great Lakes Cheese’s Franklinville facility was identified as the source of the wastewater. The facility voluntarily paused discharge operations on Aug. 29. Officials with the DEC say Great Lakes Cheese will only be allowed to resume discharging wastewater once it can “demonstrate full compliance with all state water and air permits.”

The company said it is continuing "to work diligently in close, daily collaboration" with the DEC.

"Our immediate priority continues to be understanding the health of the creek and implementing improvements to our wastewater treatment facility utilized for cheese making operations," Great Lakes Cheese said in a statement Sunday. "We are encouraged by the significant improvements, in a short time, to the creek reported by the DEC and thank them for their ongoing assistance."

The Cattaraugus-Allegany Liberation Collective, a progressive group made up of Cattaraugus and Allegany County residents, protested outside the facility on Friday to make “sure that those responsible for these disasters aren’t able to quietly sweep it under the rug with a slap-on-the-wrist fine for the owners.”

The DEC is working on creating an environmental restoration plan for the creek’s “critically important ecosystem.”

A recreational use advisory remains in effect for Ischua Creek downstream of Franklinville until further notice. Health officials are advising that residents avoid swimming, fishing or boating in the creek.