State police provide update on tour bus crash investigation

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
A navy blue SUV bears the New York State seal and the words "State Police"
Raymond Wambsgans
/
Wikimedia Commons

New York State Police have released new updates about their investigation into last week’s tragic bus crash on Interstate-90 near Pembroke.

The department is investigating to make sure no substances were in the driver’s system leading up to the crash, Trooper James O’Callaghan said in an interview with Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

“We ruled out obvious signs of intoxication, but obviously we're going to go a step further and see what was in his system at the time of the collision," he said. "And with all of that evidence coming together, we will then make a determination. That could be a little while, that could be at least a month from now.”

Police have a “pretty good idea of the cause,” but are not ready to release those details until a final determination is made, he said.

The NTSB is investigating the crash seperately.
Alex Simone
