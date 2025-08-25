Hochul addresses I-90 bus accident

Following the tour bus rollover crash on the I-90 Friday there have been calls by some to for increased safety legislation and regulations aboard charter buses. Governor Kathy Hochul at an unrelated event Monday said she’s willing to look into it.

"I think there needs to be something specifically designed to address this situation, but having them (seatbelts) in the first place is good. Let me go back to the legislature and talk about, is there some way we can make people safer."

Multiple people were ejected from the bus during the crash. New York State Police and the NTSB are currently investigating the incident and say it appears most people on the bus were not wearing seat belts. A state law requiring bus passengers to wear seatbelts took effect in April, but only on buses built after 2016. The one involved in Friday’s crash was built in 2005.

