Misuta Chow's to close after 7 years

A popular Tokyo-inspired restaurant, bar and arcade in downtown Buffalo will soon be closing its doors after seven years. Located at 521 Main St, Misuta Chow’s saw its first challenge only two years after its grand opening in Summer 2018 when the group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2020. The group filed for the same protection again in March 2024. On top of the second filing, a water main break in June 2024 led to catastrophic damage to the building's prep kitchen and basement.

This challenging string of events is what led founders Johny Chow and Christi Allen to close the downtown destination. The final service for Misuta Chow’s will be on Sunday, September 7, for the Buffalo Bills home opener watch party.