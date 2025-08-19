Oishei rebrands as Golisano Children's Hospital after largest donation in hospital history

Oishei Children's Hospital will soon be no more in Buffalo, or at least the name.

The institution is receiving a $50 million donation from businessman and former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano, and with it, a name change to the Golisano Children's Hospital.

It's the largest financial gift in the hospital's history or any hospital within the Kaleida Health Network, which Kaleida CEO Don Boyd said will be essential to program investment and bringing in top-level health care professionals.

"We have a phenomenal joint venture right now between Kaleida Health and Roswell Park for pediatric oncology," he said. "So, there's an opportunity for us to continue to grow together with Roswell and our program here, to meet the needs of kids in Western New York, rather than having to travel."

The name change means the Buffalo location will soon be the third "Golisano Children's Hospital" in New York, as well as one in Southwest Florida.

The rebrand also allows for collaboration and resource sharing with the other locations, Golisano Foundation Executive Director Erica Dayton said.

"They've worked organically together. That's going to be more formalized, right?" she said. "They're going to have access, if one hospital doesn't have neurosurgery and another does, they can connect. They're going to work together on fundraising."

Children's Hospital President Dr. Stephen Turkovich credits Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester as the place where his professional career got started, after serving his residency there in the past.

Seeing how the Rochester hospital approached children's health helped shape Turkovich's own perspective, he said.

"One of the things that set that program apart was their focus on advocacy and really understanding the impacts of poverty on child health," he said. "Then working with different community-based organizations, legal entities, governmental agencies, to make sure that children have a voice."

While the John R. Oishei Foundation won't be the hospital's primary partner, the group will remain involved, and new initiatives already are in the works, Foundation President Christina Orsi said.

"We're shifting our investments more into the neighborhood and the families and support for them that also do seek care here, but more around that neighborhood development," she said. "And it all has to work together to have a thriving community."