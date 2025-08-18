© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kennedy responds to report on winter rock salt shortage

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
Heavy snow blankets a road heading toward and away from the camera, with trees lining both directions receding into the distance.
Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition
Heavy snow covers Interstate-90 at Dunkirk, with the weather limiting almost all traffic south of Buffalo.

Following a report Friday by New York Public News Network’s Jeongyoon Han about how the wording of a state law could have contributed to this past winter’s rock salt shortage, Congressman Tim Kennedy shared his thoughts during a visit Monday in Buffalo.

According to the original story, wording in a 2022 bill could have contributed the issue, since it stated that domestic companies “shall” be given preference instead of “may” receive first consideration. As a result, American Rock Salt in Livingston County went from providing road salt to eight counties, to supplying 31 counties. But the company hit capacity, causing a severe shortage in many communities.

Kennedy, who was a co-sponsor of the bill during his time as a state senator in 2022, said the emphasis should remain on promoting U.S. rock salt companies.

“We need a program that works. Following that law will, not only provide for communities’ flexibility to get the salt that they need, but it will also ensure that we're purchasing that rock salt right here in New York State.”

The Office of General Services was responsible for awarding contracts on the matter, and changed the wording to indicate the preference that would be provided to domestic suppliers, OGS spokesperson Joseph Brill is reported as saying in Han's article.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone
Related Content