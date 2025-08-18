Kennedy responds to report on winter rock salt shortage

Following a report Friday by New York Public News Network’s Jeongyoon Han about how the wording of a state law could have contributed to this past winter’s rock salt shortage, Congressman Tim Kennedy shared his thoughts during a visit Monday in Buffalo.

According to the original story, wording in a 2022 bill could have contributed the issue, since it stated that domestic companies “shall” be given preference instead of “may” receive first consideration. As a result, American Rock Salt in Livingston County went from providing road salt to eight counties, to supplying 31 counties. But the company hit capacity, causing a severe shortage in many communities.

Kennedy, who was a co-sponsor of the bill during his time as a state senator in 2022, said the emphasis should remain on promoting U.S. rock salt companies.

“We need a program that works. Following that law will, not only provide for communities’ flexibility to get the salt that they need, but it will also ensure that we're purchasing that rock salt right here in New York State.”

The Office of General Services was responsible for awarding contracts on the matter, and changed the wording to indicate the preference that would be provided to domestic suppliers, OGS spokesperson Joseph Brill is reported as saying in Han's article.