May's Hamburg house explosion ruled accidental

A house explosion on May 12, 2025 in the Hamburg neighborhood of Lake View that left one woman dead, and her husband with serious injuries, has been ruled accidental.

The Hamburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit released an update on their probe, saying after an extensive investigation, they narrowed the cause down to a gas leak inside the residence sparked by an electric dryer.

The explosion happened just before 9 p.m. on May 12, 2025, which rocked the area and could be heard from several miles away. Police officers already near the West Lane home were able to rescue 78-year-old John Pease from the rubble, who was rushed to ECMC and survived. His wife, 78-year-old Joene Pease, died in the blast.

One firefighter and one police officer were treated for minor injuries. Neighboring homes were also severely damaged, with one having to be demolished.

"We were watching 'Last of Us,' it was about nine o'clock, my front window was open. I was getting up ready to shut the window, and a character said something on the show, and the explosion was like someone pushed me through the window," Nick G., a neighbor, recounted to BTPM NPR the night of the explosion. "It was it was that strong."

Authorities note that if you smell gas in your home, to immediately call 911 and have the local fire department check your home.