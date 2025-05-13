House explosion rocks Hamburg's Lake View neighborhood

A quiet Monday in the Hamburg neighborhood of Lake View was broken just before 9 p.m. — when an explosion and fire left one person dead, one other person sent to ECMC with severe injuries, and a home completely destroyed.

Hamburg Police identified the deceased victim as 78-year-old Joene Pease. Officers rescued 78-year-old John Pease, who was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition.

One firefighter and one police officer suffered minor injuries.

Virtually every nearby volunteer fire company responded, and even firefighters from the city of Buffalo.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Firefighters working the scene of a house explosion on West Lane in Lake View in the town of Hamburg.

Hamburg Police Captain John Baker told Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Jim Fink and Ryan Zunner the scene was unfathomable.

"Patrol arrived on location, and it was every bit of that, a house explosion," said Baker. "I would describe it as a catastrophic house explosion."

It was those first Hamburg police officers on scene that were able to rescue an adult male from the home.

Baker said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"This is a rather large incident, and crews will be out here for some time here as they continue to assess the situation and try and clean up here," he said.

The explosion leveled the house and damaged a few neighboring homes. Debris was strewn across West Lane, with much of it landing on neighbors’ lawns.

Nearby residents said they were rocked by the explosion. One, identified as Nick G., said he could hear and feel it inside his own house.

"We were watching 'Last of Us,' it was about nine o'clock, my front window was open. I was getting up ready to shut the window, and a character said something on the show, and the explosion was like someone pushed me through the window," Nick G. said. "It was it was that strong."

Baker agreed the devastation was gut-wrenching.

"This scene is unlike most that we've ever seen here. The damage was extensive, to say the least," he said

Authorities say it may be a few days, or longer before a cause can be determined. New York State Fire was on the scene, as well as crews from National Fuel and Grid.

The neighborhood around West Lane remains closed as police and fire officials continue their investigation.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.