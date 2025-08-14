© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Erie County comptroller challenger pitches online public spending database

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Christine Czarnik is the Republican challenger to Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. She is pledging a "taxpayer transparency tool," and online portal to track public spending and contracts.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Christine Czarnik is the Republican challenger to Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. She is pledging a "taxpayer transparency tool," and online portal to track public spending and contracts.

The Republican challenger to incumbent Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick is pitching a new database for the office as part of her platform.

Christine Czarnik said the comptroller’s office currently lacks a searchable online portal for many county contracts and other public records, which she says is vital for public transparency.

“It'll be an online, mobile, friendly dashboard that if you want to know how much has the county paid a vendor or an organization, or how much money has this department spent on this particular project, you just go look it up," said Czarnik. "You don't need to file a [Freedom of Information Law request]. And that's the way it should be. Transparency in government equals trust in government."

Czarnik said several other county comptrollers in New York have a similar system, as does the state comptroller. She believes an online portal for the office would not be a huge lift, as the Erie County Clerk’s Office already has software for it.

BTPM NPR contacted the campaign for incumbent comptroller, Kevin Hardwick, but has not heard back.

Hardwick and Czarnik are both on the ballot for the November 5, 2025 general election.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner