Erie County comptroller challenger pitches online public spending database

The Republican challenger to incumbent Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick is pitching a new database for the office as part of her platform.

Christine Czarnik said the comptroller’s office currently lacks a searchable online portal for many county contracts and other public records, which she says is vital for public transparency.

“It'll be an online, mobile, friendly dashboard that if you want to know how much has the county paid a vendor or an organization, or how much money has this department spent on this particular project, you just go look it up," said Czarnik. "You don't need to file a [Freedom of Information Law request]. And that's the way it should be. Transparency in government equals trust in government."

Czarnik said several other county comptrollers in New York have a similar system, as does the state comptroller. She believes an online portal for the office would not be a huge lift, as the Erie County Clerk’s Office already has software for it.

BTPM NPR contacted the campaign for incumbent comptroller, Kevin Hardwick, but has not heard back.

Hardwick and Czarnik are both on the ballot for the November 5, 2025 general election.