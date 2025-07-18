Mayoral candidates clash over bail legislation following woman’s murder

Republican Buffalo mayoral candidate James Gardner held a press conference Friday calling for stricter bail legislation in front of the home of Amanda Thompson. Thompson was fatally shot early on Thursday morning. 49-year-old Rickey Crouch has been arraigned for her murder. The two were once a couple, and there were two previous incidents involving police, according to District Attorney Michael J. Keane.

Gardner and Cheektowaga Councilmembers Barbara Bakowski and Anthony Filipski, argue this tragedy could have been prevented, if not for recent bail reform legislation. However, prosecutors say they did argue for bail when Crouch posted bail following the first incident and then violated an order of protection the same day. The court instead released him on his own recognizance.

Gardner claimed that recent legislation has removed discretion from judges when deciding whether to impose bail on a suspect. He expressed his concern for judges having to defer in favor of placing suspects on bail.

“These little changes that they've made have not worked,” Gardner said. “Because the law itself puts judges in an untenable position where they're supposed to favor the rights of the accused over the rights of victims and the rights of witnesses.”

Gardner described the judges as being “handcuffed” when it comes to making decisions, and said in Crouch’s case, he believes they applied the law as it stands appropriately. He believes the court system failed Thompson and law enforcement, who he said did what they were supposed to do.

“She [Thompson] did everything she could, right?” Gardner said. “She called the police, she filed additional charges for the order of protection, [for] the harassment. And still the system failed.”

Cheektowaga Councilmembers Bakowski and Filipski attended because South Ogden Street, while in Buffalo, is near the Cheektowaga border.

Filipski said that he’s not only concerned about what recent bail reforms mean for cases like Thompson’s, but also what it does to the community when people who are out on bail commit other crimes.

Filipski expressed his concern for the mental wellbeing of the law enforcement who respond to these situations. He believes there is a safety risk when certain people are released on bail, and said that in the event someone sues the city over this, it would be a burden for taxpayers.

Filipski says bail legislation should have nothing to do with party loyalty or political gain.

“This isn't a Democrat/Republican [matter],” Filipski said. “Judges are frustrated, but they can't speak out. Attorneys are frustrated they can't speak out. Probation officers are frustrated. Parole officers are frustrated. The whole system is breaking down.”

However, Democratic mayoral candidate Sean Ryan responded to Gardner’s press conference as saying it was exactly that: a political move. Ryan condemned what he described as "politicization of tragedy.” He accused Gardener of misrepresenting information for political gain.

“As former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has said, this situation has absolutely nothing to do with bail reform. My Republican opponent for Mayor of Buffalo, James Gardner, knows this. But instead of telling the truth, he has deliberately misrepresented the facts for political gain to fit a false narrative,” Ryan wrote in a statement.

“Mr. Gardner is morally bankrupt and legally incompetent,” Ryan said.

Councilmember Bukowski said the release of Crouch was reckless, especially given his criminal history, and reiterated Gardener’s claim the current justice system favors the rights of the offenders over the rights of the victims.

According to the DA, on May 20, Crouch was arrested for an alleged armed burglary at Thompson's residence, in the presence of a child. He was arraigned on two Class “C“ violent felonies, one Class “E” felony, two Class “A” misdemeanors, and one violation.

Bail was set at $50,000 and temporary protection orders were issued on behalf of the victims. On the evening of May 20, Crouch posted bail and allegedly violated the protection orders. On May 23, Crouch was arrested for a Class “A” misdemeanor and a violation relating to violating the order.

Crouch was released on his own recognizance, despite prosecutors requesting that the court impose bail of $30,000 cash or bond for alleged violation of protection orders. They requested another bail since his alleged actions involved harming a person while being released on bail for allegedly harming a person in a previous crime.

Crouch previously served time for murder. He pled guilty in 1997 of second-degree murder after killing a 16-year-old bystander during a gang-related shooting. He was released on parole in 2020 and his parole ended in 2023.

Friday afternoon, the DA announced that Crouch has been arraigned for second-degree murder. He is being held without bail and faces 25 years to life if convicted of the highest charge.

