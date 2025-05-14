Volunteers clean up 'Kat Massey Park'

Katherine Massey was one of the 10 victims murdered three years ago in the deadly attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. In remembrance of her, a group of people went to a small patch of land now being deemed the “Kat Massey” pocket park, right off the Best street ramp on the Route 33 Expressway.

Massey often upkept the greenspace, making sure to mow the grass and plant flowers.

Wendy, who was one of the volunteers at the park today, said events like these provide an uplift for everyone.

“I think that this is a great way to give back to the community," Wendy said. "To work at improving the world in general, just trying to put some positive energy out there. [The] world needs a lot of healing these days.”

Melvin Bankhead, who was another volunteer, reflected on his feelings of anger upon learning of the attack three years ago, but also mentioned the progress he’s seen since then.

“I was angry. I was angrier than I've been in a long time. And I'm 55 that's saying something. All I could do at the time was pray that something positive could come out of that. It did bring attention to the East Side," expressed Bankhead. "That funding is a godsend quite frankly. Now it was decided on before the massacre but, just seeing the projects that have been showing up on the East Side have been inspirational. You got the Colored Musicians Club with their new additions, Michigan Street Baptist Church. Those kinds of things honor the people who, again, lived and worked and loved in this community."

Other acts of service were seen today at East Side food pantries, community cleanups, care kits and small businesses in the Jefferson corridor.