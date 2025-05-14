Buffalo leaders three years after mass shooting: ‘Not just a day of remembrance, but a call to action’

Buffalo city leaders and community members gathered on the steps of city hall this afternoon to pay tribute to the ten victims of the May 14, 2022 mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops market.

Former Buffalo Common Councilmember and pastor Ulysees Wingo in his prayer to those gathered recognized the mourning that continues to this day, but also the unity seen in the racially-motivated attack’s aftermath.

“We are triumphant because Buffalo is still breathing, albeit barely some days, but breathing nonetheless," said Wingo. "Because you have not allowed hate to have the final word. You have allowed love to echo louder than bullets and community to rise from soil soaked in sorrow.”

Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said Buffalonians have the chance to carry on the legacies left by those killed on May 14.

“Let us serve and protect our communities with the same courage of Officer Aaron Salter. Let's speak truth to power with the fire of Katherine Massey brought to her advocacy and let's show up daily for our elders like Ruth Whitfield, who lovingly care for her husband in his final years," said Pope. "Let's plant gardens, attend parks and mentor youth and extend love every day, because that's just what they all did. This is not just the day of remembrance. It's a call to action.”

The city announced yesterday the site of the permanent memorial to victims of 5/14, which will be on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

City leaders are also asking residents to leave their porch light on tonight at dusk, as a symbolic showing of tribute to those lost in mass shooting. Buffalo City Hall will also be lit up orange tonight, the color for those affected by gun violence.