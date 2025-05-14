Three years after 5/14, a Buffalo food pantry faces rising demand

For the first time, the City of Buffalo declared May 14 a citywide day of service to honor the 10 people killed in the May 14, 2022 racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

Residents were encouraged to sign up for volunteer opportunities around the city, including a food pantry at Community Access Services on Bailey Avenue.

The nonprofit helps communities of color access healthcare, and also offers access to free healthy food from the pantry for eligible families and individuals.

But right now, they are running low on supplies and the pantry's shelves are sparsely stocked.

"The need in the community is great," said Executive Director, Kim Brown. "We just had a pantry delivery of over 2000 pounds of food last week, and we've already seen upwards to 30 families ranging from a family household size of one to up to seven people."

The Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue was closed for two months after the attack took place there three years ago, which meant the area’s mostly Black population lost access to the only large food store nearby.

But Brown said though 5/14 highlighted the problem of food insecurity, the community need for their services has only increased in the years since.

"Prior to that time frame, we were seeing maybe 15 to 20 families a month. We're seeing upwards to 50 families a month who are in need. In addition to the crisis that has occurred with 5/14, we are in a very trying time with inflation, so families are really struggling to keep food on the table."

People who use the pantry receive a three-day supply of groceries per person after selecting the items they want from a list provided.

Anthony Wright did just that, Wednesday. It was his first time using the pantry after learning of its whereabouts just hours earlier.

"I decided I'll look and see where I can go get some food from because I'm lack on funds and everything," he said. "So far, I've met friendly people. They're real nice and friendly — told me to fill out this application and everything."

Wright selected spaghetti, eggs, milk and canned vegetables among other items, and will be able to access the service once a month if he is still in need, per the organization's policy.

The pantry, which serves the 14215 zip code as an affiliate of FeedMore WNY, has a list of needed food items, and Brown explained the type of donations they prefer.

"People can come directly to our location with canned goods. We take things like tuna, canned fruit, canned veggies, grains and starches, and they can deliver it right to our location at 3297 Bailey Avenue. Or they can donate fiscally. They can provide us with monetary donations, and we will purchase the items as well to stock the shelves," Brown said.

A "healthy food wish list" can be found at FeedMore WNY's website, here.

