'Never, ever forget': Ceremony brings family, community and faith together at Jefferson Tops

A hush came over the more than 300 people who attended the third anniversary ceremony in the parking lot of Buffalo's East Side supermarket when the names of the 10 victims of the May 14 Tops mass shooting were read. The ceremony was alternately joyous and solemn, as attendees came together three years after the racially motivated shooting.

In the words of Tops President John Persons, “we will never, ever forget.”

The ceremony was attended by dozens of family members, past and present leaders including former Mayor Byron Brown, but more importantly, residents of the Jefferson Avenue East Side neighborhood.

It also drew Felicia Sanders from Charleston, S.C., herself a survivor of the Emanuel AME Church shooting a decade ago. Sanders said when she heard about Buffalo honoring the Tops shooting victims, she felt compelled to be here, and to offer support with her own experience of racial violence and grief.

"To let them [families] know that there is hope. There is hope. I'm 10 years this year, it'll be our 10th year commemoration, and we have seen it all," said Sanders. "So I just want to bring some information. Let people know that it's going to be okay."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of the ceremony’s speakers, also offered her words of comfort.

"Peace comes through grace and faith surpasses all human understanding. Please know that these 10 beautiful angels watch over us each and every day," she said.

Before the shootings, the Tops store, which opened 22 years ago, was considered a community beacon for the East Side. Now, it is poster for what Persons calls “Jefferson Strong.”

"Three years ago, we reaffirmed that commitment and pledged to deepen our roots and to open our arms wider. We were determined to strengthen partnerships and to be of service to our neighbors together," said Persons. "We also made another commitment three years ago, to never forget and to always honor those who lost their lives on May 14.



Rev. Steven Lane from St. Phillips Episcopal Church, a mostly Black congregation on Buffalo’s East Side, says three years later his parishioners have found optimism through their faith.

"It's called the Bible, and it tells us and it gives us a lot of comfort in our grief and comfort in times of trouble," said Lane. "To turn to the Lord for comfort and and be steadfast in faith and hope that there will be better days in front of us."

Other 5/14 remembrances are set for the remainder of the week.