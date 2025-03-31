© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Bailey Avenue’s new look is getting a gateway arch

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
Bailey Avenue between Winspear Avenue and Kensington Avenue will be getting a $12 million make over.
1 of 2  — Bailey Ave Shot.jpg
Bailey Avenue between Winspear Avenue and Kensington Avenue will be getting a $12 million make over.
Jim Fink / WBFO News
Buffalo Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt discusses Bailey Avenue renovations with Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard and Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon.
2 of 2  — Bailey Ave Groups.jpg
Buffalo Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt discusses Bailey Avenue renovations with Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard and Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon.
Jim Fink / WBFO News

A $12 million public investment could lead to a dramatic facelift for Buffalo’s University District. That’s the hope from city and business leaders as they announced a welcoming “University District” gateway double-sided arch, located on Bailey Avenue near Winspear Avenue. The $500,000 project was announced by Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard, and Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. St. Jean Tard say it’s impact could be huge.

“This project will be welcoming. It's going to have a sense of pride. When you drive down Bailey Avenue, you'll see ‘’Welcome to University district’,” St. Jean Tard said.

The project will focus on several blocks from Winspear Avenue South to Kensington Avenue, and include millions for street repairs, historical markers, new trash cans, and new greenery. Scanlon says the intent is to revive the Bailey Avenue business district much like projects in other neighborhoods.

“You've seen this recipe for success in other areas of the city, but now we just got to duplicate it here,” Scanlon said.

The Archway should be finished by the end of the year or early 2026. Streetscape work is expected to start this year.
Local WBFO NewsBailey AvenueUniversity DistrictLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
