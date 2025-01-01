Celebrate the holidays with Buffalo Toronto Public Media!
We have a great line-up of fall and winter holiday programming on our stations! New specials and returning favorites make for a jolly season. From Hanukkah and Christmas, to Kwanzaa, and New Year's Eve, enjoy a line-up fit for any and every celebration this season.
With new specials and returning favorites BTPM Classical has a wonderful selection of holiday-themed programming that is sure to bring you cheer this season.
The holiday season on BTPM PBS dazzles this year with programs and specials that will delight the entire family, featuring inspirational music, savory cuisine and beloved characters from across the pond.