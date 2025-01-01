Holiday Programming on BTPM PBS

Monday, December 15

8pm: Hope of the Season: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday special that combines classic Christmas carols with a contemporary story of how giving back and uplifting communities is the true meaning of the season.

Additional air date: Wednesday, December 24 at 8:30pm

9:30pm: Let Your Heart Be Light: Christmas in the Adirondacks

Featuring acoustic guitarist/kalimba artist Trevor Gordon Hall, performing much-loved Holiday classics from his album of the same name. This special celebrates a wintry Christmas in New York's Adirondack region.