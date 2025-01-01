Holiday Programming on BTPM PBS
November
Thursday, November 27
8pm: We Heart Public Television!
Gather the family and get ready for a star-studded cast to honor 55 remarkable years of public television. Featuring music director Rickey Minor and appearances by Josh Groban, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ziggy Marley, Lily Tomlin, Noel Paul Stookey, Rick Steves, David Foster and Katherine MacPhee, Joe Bonamassa, Lucy Dacus, Celtic Woman, Lindsay Ell, Sarah Silverman, Martha Plimpton and so many more, this program celebrates the extraordinary musical artists and personalities who have graced PBS stages and screens, showcasing the cultural richness that public media and local PBS stations offer all Americans.
December
Saturday, December 6
8pm: Christmas 2024, Part One
Death in Paradise
New detective Mervin Wilson arrives on Saint Marie, facing a baffling case: three Santas shot simultaneously, seemingly unrelated...
Additional air date: Tuesday, December 9 at 2am
Saturday, December 13
8pm: Christmas 2024, Part Two
Death in Paradise
Detective Mervin Wilson continues his investigation involving the three Santas.
Additional air date: Tuesday, December 16
Sunday, December 14
7pm: A Celebration of Hanukkah
In the heartwarming and nostalgic program, host Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, sharing how Hanukkah came to be, the significance of the season's cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations.
Additional air dates: Saturday, December 20 at 5:30pm
Sunday, December 21 at 11pm
Monday, December 15
8pm: Hope of the Season: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday special that combines classic Christmas carols with a contemporary story of how giving back and uplifting communities is the true meaning of the season.
Additional air date: Wednesday, December 24 at 8:30pm
9:30pm: Let Your Heart Be Light: Christmas in the Adirondacks
Featuring acoustic guitarist/kalimba artist Trevor Gordon Hall, performing much-loved Holiday classics from his album of the same name. This special celebrates a wintry Christmas in New York's Adirondack region.
Additional air dates: Friday, December 19 at 05:02pm
Tuesday, December 23 at 10:30pm
Thursday, December 25 at 4:30am
Tuesday, December 16
8pm: Nutcracker from English National Ballet
Great Performances
Enjoy Tchaikovsky's holiday classic set in Edwardian-era London. Clara embarks on a fantastical adventure with her enchanted nutcracker featuring over 100 dancers and a magical, dreamlike realm. Choreographed by Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith.
Sunday, December 21
2pm: Holiday Sounds of SUNY Fredonia
The SUNY Fredonia Chamber Choir, the Fredonia College Choir, and the Fredonia Camerata, perform choral arrangements of the season.
Additional air date: Monday, December 22 at 9pm.
7pm: Christmas in the Cotswolds
In this festive special, we head to one of the UK’s most visited destinations, the Cotswolds, as it enjoys a magical Christmas. Following farmers, artisans, chefs and stately home curators, the people of this stunning region really know how to celebrate Christmas in style.
Additional air dates: Tuesday, December 23 at 1am
Wednesday, December 24 at 3:10pm
Monday, December 22
7:30pm: Bryant Park NYC Tree Lighting (2024)
Enjoy a front-row seat for the annual holiday tree lighting in NYC’s Bryant Park.
10pm: Crane Candlelight Concert 2024: Holiday Memories
Experience the magic of the Crane Candlelight Concert as nearly 300 musicians from SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music bring holiday cheer to life. Enjoy timeless hymns, festive carols, and holiday film favorites like Walking in the Air, Prokofiev's Troika, and Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone.
Additional air date: Thursday, December 25 at 3:32pm
Tuesday, December 23
8pm: Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around
American Masters
Discover the story behind singer Brenda Lee's iconic songs and explore how her early fame and life of poverty shaped her artistry across pop, rock 'n' roll and country.
Additional air date: Wednesday, December 24 at 4am
9pm: Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah
Enjoy as Handel's "The Messiah" gets reimagined with infusions of jazz, gospel, and R&B.
Wednesday, December 24
7:30pm: Rick Steves European Christmas
Rick celebrates Christmas in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.
Additional air date: Thursday, December 25 at 3:03pm
8:30pm: Hope of the Season: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
10pm: Handel's Messiah: Presented by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Experience the magnificent beauty of Handel's masterpiece, brought to life by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
11pm: Christmas Carole
It's a retelling of the classic, A Christmas Carole with BAFT-winner Suranne Jones.
Thursday, December 25
8pm: Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2025
When the senior members of the Nonnatus House head out, the young midwives are left to cope.
10pm: Highclere: Behind The Scenes
Lady Carnarvon carves out some much-needed family time as she gathers her loved ones.