BTPM The Bridge Holiday Programs

BTPM The Bridge will celebrate the holidays with a kaleidoscope of non-traditional holiday songs. Providing a soundtrack for holiday festivities, shopping and baking, hanging solo or with friends.  
Black speckled background and a silver bow, tied in the top left corner. In the bottom right corner the logo for BTPM The Bridge

November 21-23: Friendsgiving Weekend

It’s Friendsgiving season, and we’re celebrating right along with you! Listen to The Bridge for Friendsgiving playlists hand-picked by special guests!

December 19-25: Holiday Music

The Bridge will be sprinkling in some Holiday Music from your favorite artists heard on The Bridge throughout the week to spread the holiday cheer!

Blurry holiday lights in the background. Script text reading "The Elmwood Carol Crawl, with a Santa hat on the first C. Below that is a white BTPM The Bridge logo.
The Elmwood Carol Crawl
Join BTPM The Bridge on Friday, December 12 at 6pm as we hop from bar to bar singing carols, enjoying drinks and spreading holiday cheer for all of Elmwood to hear! This event is 21+.
