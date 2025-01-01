BTPM The Bridge Holiday Programs
BTPM The Bridge will celebrate the holidays with a kaleidoscope of non-traditional holiday songs. Providing a soundtrack for holiday festivities, shopping and baking, hanging solo or with friends.
November 21-23: Friendsgiving Weekend
It’s Friendsgiving season, and we’re celebrating right along with you! Listen to The Bridge for Friendsgiving playlists hand-picked by special guests!
December 19-25: Holiday Music
The Bridge will be sprinkling in some Holiday Music from your favorite artists heard on The Bridge throughout the week to spread the holiday cheer!
Join BTPM The Bridge on Friday, December 12 at 6pm as we hop from bar to bar singing carols, enjoying drinks and spreading holiday cheer for all of Elmwood to hear! This event is 21+.