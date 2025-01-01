BTPM Classical Holiday Programs
November
Thursday, November 26
10am: Stratton's Sidebar
Join Stratton at 10am for a special edition of Stratton's Sidebar as he reminisces on Thanksgiving of 1971.
Saturday, November 29
1pm: Strauss: Arabella
The last of Strauss’ six collaborations with the librettist, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Arabella is the story of a family that chooses one daughter over another to secure the marriage that will rescue it from financial ruin. Arabella’s sister, Zdenka, however, has plans to find her own match. The only trouble is she is forced to dress like a man since her parents cannot afford to introduce both their girls to Viennese society at one and the same time.
Sunday, November 30
7am: Advent
J S Bach: Cantata no. 61
1pm: Watching for the Star: A Polish Christmas Eve
December
Monday, December 1
6pm: Welcome Christmas from APM
Tuesday, December 2
6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1976)
O Holy Night (London)
Luciano Pavarotti
10pm: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker (complete)
The National Philharmonic Orchestra / Richard Bonygne
Wednesday, December 3
6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1967)
A Festival of Carols (Columbia Masterworks)
Philadelphia Brass
Thursday, December 4
6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1988)
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Vince Guaraldi
Friday, December 5
6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1997)
A Robert Shaw Christmas - Angels on High (Telarc)
Saturday, December 6
1pm: Live from the Metropolitan Opera House
Puccini: La boheme
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Andrea Boccelli's Family Christmas
7pm: Hollywood Holidays
From the film scores of beloved Christmas movies, including It's a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 7
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
The Joy of Christmas
Mormon Tabernacle Choir & New York Philharmonic
Leonard Bernstein
7pm: Handel: Messiah
Toronto Symphony & Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
Andrew Davis
Monday, December 8
6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1996)
Jessye Norman: In the Spirit (Philips)
Tuesday, December 9
6pm: Local Classic Holiday Album
Carols Through the Years
Harmonia Chamber Singers
10pm: Watching for the Star: A Polish Christmas Eve
Wednesday, December 10
1pm: Brother Heinrich's Christmas
6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1957)
Pops Christmas Party
The Boston Pops / Arthur Fielder (RCA Living Stero)
Thursday, December 11
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Make We Joy (Nimbus)
Christ Church Cathedral
Friday, December 12
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Angel's Glory
Kathleen Battle & Christopher Parkening (Sony/CBS)
Saturday, December 13
1pm: Live from the Metropolitan Opera House
Giordano: Andrea Chenier
5pm: A Christmas Carol
Ed. Simone reads the original Christmas text
7pm: Classic Holiday Album
Carols for Christmas
Eileen Farrell
Sunday, December 14 (beginning of Hanukkah)
8am: Sunday Mass
Beethoven: Mass in C
Soloists, London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
Colin Davis
1pm: Bob Berkman's Suburban Hanukkah
6pm: Candles Burning Brightly APM
7pm: St. Olaf's Christmas Festival
Monday, December 15
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Christmas with Marilyn Horne
Tuesday, December 16 (Beethoven's Birthday)
10am: Stratton's Sidebar
Stratton's Beethoven (18:42)
1pm: Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, "Eroica"
San Francisco Symphony
Herbert Blomstedt
6pm: Local Christmas Album
Hope for the Holidays
7pm: Beethoven's 9th
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Soloists, Buffalo Philharmonic & BPO Chorus
JoAnn Falletta
Wednesday, December 17
1pm: Watching for a Star: A Polish Christmas Eve
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Hymns & Carols Vol.1
Robert Shaw Chorale
Robert Shaw
Thursday, December 18
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Elizabeth Schwarzkopf Christmas Album
10pm: A Christmas Vesper Service from St. Mark's in Venice 1611
Monteverdi: Christmas Vespers 1611
LaCetra (Basle)
Mark Minkowski
Friday, December 19
1pm: Hodie: A Christmas Cantata
Ralph Vaughan Williams
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Carols and Songs
Bryn Terfel
Saturday, December 20
1pm: The Metropolitan Opera Live
The Magic Flute (in English)
Mozart
6pm: Nat King Cole album
8pm: The New York Philharmonic This Week
Messiah
George Friedrich Handel
10pm: The Chicago Symphony
Holiday music conducted by George Solti and Fritz Reiner
Featuring excerpts from Messiah & theNutcracker
Sunday, December 21
1pm: A Christmas Carol
Ed. Simone reads the original Christmas text
5pm: Once As I Remember...
Hymns & Carols Vol. II
Robert Shaw Chorale
Robert Shaw
7pm: Watching for the Star: A Polish Christmas Eve
Monday, December 22
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Christmas with Thomas Hampson (Teldec)
10pm: J.S. Bach's Christmas
The Christmas Oratorio Parts 1 – 3
Tuesday, December 23
6pm: A Christmas Carol
Ed. Simone reads the original Christmas text
10pm: Heinrich Schutz: The Christmas Story
Oxford Camerata / Jeremy Summerly
Wednesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)
All day: Holiday music
10am: The Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
Live from King’s College Cambridge
Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
All day: Holiday music
10am: Repeat of the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
Friday, December 26 (beginning of Kwanzaa)
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
A Black Christmas - Spirituals in the African American Tradition
7pm: The Black King (1955)
Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Black King
The Desoff Choir & Orchestra
M Merriweather
10pm: Berlioz’s L’Enfance du Christ
The London Symphony
Colin Davis
Saturday, December 27
1pm: Live from the Metropolitan Opera House
Handel at the MET
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Carols and Celebrations from Around the World
Karolju – David Zinnman and the BBC Chorus
Sunday, December 28
7am: Christmas Oratorio Parts 4-6
J.S. Bach
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
What Sweeter Music
Monday, December 29
6pm: Classic Holiday Album
John Rutter Christmas Music
Tuesday, December 30
6pm: Local Classic Holiday Album
Hope for the Holidays
Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus
Wednesday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)
6pm: A Chanticleer Christmas - APM
8pm: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
Symphony No 9 in D minor “Choral”
Buffalo Philharmonic
JoAnn Falletta
10pm: Entering Music, Holiday Edition
Stratton & Richie discuss the Best of the Year
January
Thursday, January 1 (New Year's Day)
11am: New Year’s Day Concert from Vienna (Live)
10pm: Ballet by Wynton Marsalis
Six and a Half Syncopated Movements (Kwaanza)