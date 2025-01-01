© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTPM Classical Holiday Programs

Shorter days and colder nights offer a good reason to cozy up with BTPM Classical. With new specials and returning favorites, BTPM Classical has a great selection of holiday-themed programming that is sure to bring cheer this season. 

November

Thursday, November 26

Photo of Stratton Rawson, the BTPM Classical logo, and text reading "Stratton's Sidebar Wednesdays at 10"

10am: Stratton's Sidebar
Join Stratton at 10am for a special edition of Stratton's Sidebar as he reminisces on Thanksgiving of 1971.

Saturday, November 29

Photo of theater seats with the BTPM Classical logo and text reading "OPERA ON CLASSICAL"

1pm: Strauss: Arabella
The last of Strauss’ six collaborations with the librettist, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Arabella is the story of a family that chooses one daughter over another to secure the marriage that will rescue it from financial ruin. Arabella’s sister, Zdenka, however, has plans to find her own match. The only trouble is she is forced to dress like a man since her parents cannot afford to introduce both their girls to Viennese society at one and the same time.

Sunday, November 30

Purple background with a silver bow, tied in the top left corner. In the bottom right corner is the BTPM Classical logo

7am: Advent
J S Bach: Cantata no. 61
1pm: Watching for the Star: A Polish Christmas Eve

December

Monday, December 1

6pm: Welcome Christmas from APM

Tuesday, December 2

6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1976)
O Holy Night (London)
Luciano Pavarotti

10pm: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker (complete)
The National Philharmonic Orchestra / Richard Bonygne

Wednesday, December 3

6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1967)
A Festival of Carols (Columbia Masterworks)
Philadelphia Brass

Thursday, December 4

6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1988)
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Vince Guaraldi

Friday, December 5

6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1997)
A Robert Shaw Christmas - Angels on High (Telarc) 

Saturday, December 6

1pm: Live from the Metropolitan Opera House
Puccini: La boheme

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Andrea Boccelli's Family Christmas

7pm: Hollywood Holidays
From the film scores of beloved Christmas movies, including It's a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 7

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
The Joy of Christmas
Mormon Tabernacle Choir & New York Philharmonic
Leonard Bernstein

7pm: Handel: Messiah
Toronto Symphony & Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
Andrew Davis

Monday, December 8

6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1996)
Jessye Norman: In the Spirit (Philips)

Tuesday, December 9

6pm: Local Classic Holiday Album
Carols Through the Years
Harmonia Chamber Singers

10pm: Watching for the Star: A Polish Christmas Eve

Wednesday, December 10

1pm: Brother Heinrich's Christmas

6pm: Classic Holiday Album (1957)
Pops Christmas Party
The Boston Pops / Arthur Fielder (RCA Living Stero)

Thursday, December 11

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Make We Joy (Nimbus)
Christ Church Cathedral

Friday, December 12

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Angel's Glory

Kathleen Battle & Christopher Parkening (Sony/CBS)

Saturday, December 13

1pm: Live from the Metropolitan Opera House
Giordano: Andrea Chenier

5pm: A Christmas Carol
Ed. Simone reads the original Christmas text

7pm: Classic Holiday Album
Carols for Christmas
Eileen Farrell

Sunday, December 14 (beginning of Hanukkah)

8am: Sunday Mass
Beethoven: Mass in C
Soloists, London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
Colin Davis

1pm: Bob Berkman's Suburban Hanukkah

6pm: Candles Burning Brightly APM

7pm: St. Olaf's Christmas Festival

Monday, December 15

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Christmas with Marilyn Horne

Tuesday, December 16 (Beethoven's Birthday)

10am: Stratton's Sidebar
Stratton's Beethoven (18:42)

1pm: Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, "Eroica"
San Francisco Symphony
Herbert Blomstedt

6pm: Local Christmas Album
Hope for the Holidays

7pm: Beethoven's 9th
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Soloists, Buffalo Philharmonic & BPO Chorus
JoAnn Falletta

Wednesday, December 17

1pm: Watching for a Star: A Polish Christmas Eve

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Hymns & Carols Vol.1
Robert Shaw Chorale
Robert Shaw

Thursday, December 18

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Elizabeth Schwarzkopf Christmas Album

10pm: A Christmas Vesper Service from St. Mark's in Venice 1611
Monteverdi: Christmas Vespers 1611
LaCetra (Basle)
Mark Minkowski

Friday, December 19

1pm: Hodie: A Christmas Cantata
Ralph Vaughan Williams

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Carols and Songs
Bryn Terfel

Saturday, December 20

1pm: The Metropolitan Opera Live
The Magic Flute (in English)
Mozart

6pm: Nat King Cole album

8pm: The New York Philharmonic This Week
Messiah
George Friedrich Handel

10pm: The Chicago Symphony
Holiday music conducted by George Solti and Fritz Reiner
Featuring excerpts from Messiah & theNutcracker

Sunday, December 21

1pm: A Christmas Carol
Ed. Simone reads the original Christmas text

5pm: Once As I Remember...
Hymns & Carols Vol. II
Robert Shaw Chorale
Robert Shaw

7pm: Watching for the Star: A Polish Christmas Eve

Monday, December 22

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Christmas with Thomas Hampson (Teldec)

10pm: J.S. Bach's Christmas
The Christmas Oratorio Parts 1 – 3

Tuesday, December 23

6pm: A Christmas Carol
Ed. Simone reads the original Christmas text

10pm: Heinrich Schutz: The Christmas Story
Oxford Camerata / Jeremy Summerly

Wednesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

All day: Holiday music

10am: The Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
Live from King’s College Cambridge

Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

All day: Holiday music

10am: Repeat of the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Friday, December 26 (beginning of Kwanzaa)

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
A Black Christmas - Spirituals in the African American Tradition

7pm: The Black King (1955)
Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Black King
The Desoff Choir & Orchestra
M Merriweather

10pm: Berlioz’s L’Enfance du Christ
The London Symphony
Colin Davis

Saturday, December 27

1pm: Live from the Metropolitan Opera House
Handel at the MET

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
Carols and Celebrations from Around the World
Karolju – David Zinnman and the BBC Chorus

Sunday, December 28

7am: Christmas Oratorio Parts 4-6
J.S. Bach

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
What Sweeter Music

Monday, December 29

6pm: Classic Holiday Album
John Rutter Christmas Music

Tuesday, December 30

6pm: Local Classic Holiday Album
Hope for the Holidays
Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus

Wednesday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

6pm: A Chanticleer Christmas - APM

8pm: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
Symphony No 9 in D minor “Choral”
Buffalo Philharmonic
JoAnn Falletta

10pm: Entering Music, Holiday Edition
Stratton & Richie discuss the Best of the Year

January

Thursday, January 1 (New Year's Day)

11am: New Year’s Day Concert from Vienna (Live)

10pm: Ballet by Wynton Marsalis
Six and a Half Syncopated Movements (Kwaanza)