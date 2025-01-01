BTPM Classical Holiday Programs

Saturday, November 29

1pm: Strauss: Arabella

The last of Strauss’ six collaborations with the librettist, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Arabella is the story of a family that chooses one daughter over another to secure the marriage that will rescue it from financial ruin. Arabella’s sister, Zdenka, however, has plans to find her own match. The only trouble is she is forced to dress like a man since her parents cannot afford to introduce both their girls to Viennese society at one and the same time.