Canadian Beat: Travel to the U.S. continues to drop

Canadians continue to avoid travel to the United States, and new data shows another steep decline in August. Many Canadians are still travelling and vacationing abroad to Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. But the numbers for August are only the latest in months of less Canada–U.S. travel. The reasons for the drop in numbers haven’t changed and even the US ambassador to Canada said he’s disappointed.

The sweeping tariffs from President Donald Trump, as well as increased immigration enforcement and detentions, and continued rhetoric from the White House about Canada becoming the fifty-first state, are the main issues that grate on the nerves of many Canadians. In August, Canadian travel south by automobile was down 34% from a year ago, and air travel was down 25%.

While that may not be good for the tourism industry in the U.S., that’s not the case north of the border. Sean McCormick, the director of business development with Moneris, which tracks consumer spending trends.



“Domestic tourism as a spending vehicle to drive the economy is enormous,” McCormick said, “When you think about businesses in Canada and merchants in Canada, tourism is so important to what they do.”



Interprovincial spending from tourists increased almost across the board. Moira MacDonald is with the Royal Roads University school of tourism.



“This is great news,” MacDonald said. “We’re just very very thankful for Canadians who took this step, and they really talked with their actions. Well done, Canada. Well done for behaving in a way that really supports who we are. We want to really support our local economies, and you saw that this year.”



Meanwhile, some American businesses, hotels and golf courses are trying to woo back Canadians with offers of perks and discounts, including taking the Canadian dollar at par. And even television ads and websites with offers for Canadians. Kristy Kennedy is with the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.



“We have lodging properties that are offering at par rooms or discounted room rates. We understand that there were feelings hurt. But we understand the Plattsburgh and the Adirondack region value you,” Kennedy said.



But still, many Canadians aren’t taking the bait.



“Because of Trump, I’m not going to travel to the States, even if they offer discounts,” one Canadian said. “Discount is a temporary bandage, nothing else,” said another.



One American who is taking notice is Washington’s ambassador to Ottawa, Pete Hoekstra.



“I’m disappointed that I came to Canada, a Canada that is very very difficult to find Canadians who are passionate about the American-Canadian relationship,” Hoekstra said. “You ran a campaign where it was anti-American. Elbows Up, Me Too. It was an anti-American campaign. That has continued. That’s disappointing.”

Hoekstra defended the tariffs on Canadian goods, saying other countries have much higher rates. It comes as Canadians continue to lose jobs, face tighter border controls and Trump’s talk of a fifty-first state. In addition to shunning the U.S. as a tourist destination, the “Buy Canadian” movement is also continuing, and is expected to be fully in place in federal government spending by next spring. Details of that key policy are expected to be unveiled in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget in November.