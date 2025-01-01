Ready To Learn - Learning Neighborhood

Buffalo Toronto Public Media has partnered with EPIC - Every Person Influences Children and Northland Workforce Training Center to develop a Learning Neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, ZIP Code 14211. Our Learning Neighborhood serves families with children ages 2-8 in this community with free events and resources centered on connecting kids to the World of Work and empowering caregivers to support their children’s growth and learning.

What is a Learning Neighborhood?

A Learning Neighborhood is a group of partners, including a local PBS station, that are acutely focused on the early learning needs of children and their families. Together, they foster a community-wide culture that promotes a “Learn Together” theme, and empowers children and adults to learn anytime, anywhere – at home, in the neighborhood, and within local systems and spaces.

BTPM and partners are intentionally coordinating parent, family, and educator experiences that provide a comprehensive set of touchpoints for this community to support a child’s learning, encouraging sustained use and extending the impact of the Ready to Learn content.

Why 14211?

This initiative focuses on the community of ZIP Code 14211 because many residents suffer from job loss, high poverty rates, and a lack of public and private financial resources. There are over 5,000 families in this community, and almost one quarter of them have children under the age of 6. There are also many elementary schools in this community. BTPM is working with partners to build and strengthen an innovative Learning Neighborhood to deepen family and educator engagement with Ready To Learn resources.

The primary goals of the program are to enable children to connect their interests and talents to the World of Work and to empower caregivers with knowledge and skills to support their children’s growth and learning. This Learning Neighborhood aims to help this Buffalo community by fostering social-emotional skills that will help children later in life.

The content for kids encourages their natural interest in helping at home, listening to others, and offering support to family and friends. Parents and caregivers are exploring different future opportunities related to their child’s natural interest in caring for others. The Learning Neighborhood strengthens understanding of these skills in an intergenerational way by providing opportunities for families to practice skills together.