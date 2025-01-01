Artie Awards

|OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
- The African Company Presents Richard III, Ujima Theatre Company
- Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
- Our Lady of 121st Street, Road Less Traveled Productions
- The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alleyway Theatre
- The Wanderers, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
|OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
- 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 2nd Generation Theatre
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2nd Generation Theatre
- Newsies, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- The Producers, Lancaster Opera House
- The Prom, MusicalFare Theatre
- Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
|OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
- Mason Beggs, Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Chris J Handley, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alleyway Theatre
- John Hurley, Burn This, Road Less Traveled Productions
- Kyle LoConti, The Loved Ones, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Gabriella McKinley, The Niceties, 2nd Generation Theatre
- Steve Vaughan, The Wanderers, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
- Susan Drozd, Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
- Terri Filips Vaughan, Into the Woods, O’Connell & Company
- Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2nd Generation Theatre
- Robyn Lee, Sweet Charity, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Doug Weyand, The Prom, MusicalFare Theatre
|OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
- Leah Berst, Burn This (Anna), Road Less Traveled Productions
- Kai Crumley, Early Girl (Lily), Brazen-Faced Varlets
- Eileen Dugan, The Loved Ones (Nell), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage (Marianne), Torn Space Theater
- Anika Pace, The Niceties (Zoe), 2nd Generation Theatre
- Alexandria Watts, The Wanderers (Sophie), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
|OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
- Kristopher Bartolomeo, Dorian (Dorian et al), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Brendan Didio, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (Jonathan), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Trevor Dugan, The Informer (Gypo), American Repertory Theatre of WNY
- Peter Johnson, (Rooftop) Our Lady of 121st Street, Road Less Traveled Productions
- David Lundy, Remember This (Jan), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
- Brian Tabak, Shawshank Redemption (Andy), Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre
|OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
- Merrick Allen, Chess (Anatoly), Lancaster Opera House
- Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Hedwig), 2nd Generation Theatre
- Connor Hesch, Pippin (Pippin), O’Connell & Company
- Quinn Christopher McGillion, Bonnie and Clyde (Clyde Barrow), Bellissima Productions
- Ben Michael Moran, Sweet Charity (the men), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Ricky Needham, Something Rotten (Nigel), MusicalFare Theatre
|OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
- Heather Casseri, Into the Woods (The Baker’s Wife), O’Connell & Company
- Jetaun Louie, Pippin (Player), O’Connell & Company
- Maria Pedro, Waitress (Jenna), MusicalFare Theatre
- Jenn Stafford, The Prom (Dee Dee), MusicalFare Theatre
- Aimee Walker, Sweet Charity (Charity), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Emily Yancey, Chess (Florence), Lancaster Opera House
|OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
- The Early Girl, Brazen-Faced Varlets
- Everybody, Ujima Theatre Company
- The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
- The Hung Man, Buffalo United Artists
- The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alleyway Theatre
- Our Lady of 121st Street, Road Less Traveled Productions
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
- 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 2nd Generation Theatre
- Into the Woods, O’Connell & Company
- Khan!!!, O’Connell & Company
- Newsies, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- The Prom, MusicalFare Theatre
- Sweet Charity, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
|OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
- Todd Benzin, The Winter’s Tale (Polixenes), Shakespeare in Delaware Park
- Thomas Evans, The Hobbit (Thorin et al), Theatre of Youth
- Jorge Luna, Dracula: Comedy of Terrors (Dracula), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- David Marciniak, Witch (Arthur), Road Less Traveled Productions
- Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III (Papa Shakespeare), Ujima Theatre Company
- Adam Yellen, The Wanderers (Schmuli), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
|OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
- Arin Lee Dandes, The Wanderers (Esther), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
- Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones (Orla), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Anna Fernandez, Private Lives (Sibyl), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Anna Kremholtz, The Hobbit (Gandalf et al), Theatre of Youth
- Sheila McCarthy, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (Caroline), Alleyway Theatre
- Ember Tate, The Loved Ones (Gabby), Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
- Brittany Bassett-Baran, Something Rotten (Bea), MusicalFare Theatre
- Kelly Copps, The Producers (Ulla), Lancaster Opera House
- Sam Crystal, Into the Woods (Little Red), O’Connell & Company
- Amy Jakiel, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona), 2nd Generation Theatre
- Lily Jones, Waitress (Becky), MusicalFare Theatre
- Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Pippin (Catherine), O’Connell & Company
|OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
- Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Yitzhak), 2nd Generation Theatre
- Steve Copps, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Panch), 2nd Generation Theatre
- Joe Greenan, Into the Woods (Jack), O’Connell & Company
- John Kaczorowski, Waitress (Dr. Jim), MusicalFare Theatre
- Matt Rittler, Newsies (Crutchie), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Bonnie and Clyde (Buck), Bellissima Productions
|OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
- Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man (Alfred Hitchcock / Mother), Buffalo United Artists
- Jeffrey Coyle, Arsenic & Old Lace (Jonathan), Lancaster Opera House
- Ann DeFazio, The Day I Learned to Fly (Mom), First Look Buffalo
- Daniel Lendzian, Dracula: Comedy of Terrors (Mina/Van Helsing), Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Lisa Ludwig, Pippin, (Berthe) O’Connell & Company
- Jeremy Ephraim Meyers, Waitress (Ogie), MusicalFare Theatre
|OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
- Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!, Road Less Traveled Productions
- Chris Cavanagh, Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
- David Dwyer, Arsenic and Old Lace, Lancaster Opera House
- Steve Harter, Monsters of the American Cinema, Buffalo United Artists
- Andrew Machovec, The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
- Collin Ranney, Our Lady of 121st Street, Road Less Traveled Productions
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
- Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, The Wanderers, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
- Chris Cavanagh, Lighting, The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
- Lowden Flower, Lighting, Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Tom Makar, Sound, Remember This, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
- Danielle Rosvally, Fight Direction, Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alleyway Theatre
|OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
- Cassie Cameron, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Kari Drozd, Something Rotten, MusicalFare Theatre
- Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alleyway Theatre
- Timmy Goodman, Into the Woods, O’Connell & Company
- Devin Prokop, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2nd Generation Theatre
- Collin Ranney, Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
|OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
- Joey Bucheker, Pippin, O’Connell & Company
- Kristy E. Cavanagh, Something Rotten, MusicalFare Theatre
- Bobby Cooke, Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
- Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Michael Deeb Weaver, Sweet Charity, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Tara Kaczorowski, The Wizard of Oz, Lancaster Opera House
|OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- Rebecca Kroetsch, Into the Woods, O’Connell & Company
- Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company
- Allan Paglia, Newsies, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
- Theresa Quinn, The Prom, MusicalFare Theatre
- Dominic Vesely, Bonnie and Clyde, Bellissima Productions