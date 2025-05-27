ARTIE AWARDS NOMINEES ANNOUNCED

The 34th Annual Artie Awards will take place on June 9

Nominees for the 2025 Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, were announced Monday spotlighting some of the best of the best of Western New York’s theater scene. The celebration is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as raise funds for an HIV/AIDS charity. Started in 1991 by Anthony Chase, cohost of BTPM NPR’s Theater Talk, Buffalo Toronto Public Media became the presenting organization in 2017. Over the years, through contributions from theater audiences and proceeds from fundraising at individual theaters, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

The Artie Awards will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:00 PM at Babeville and will be hosted by Anthony Chase, actor Amy Jakiel, and actor/director Curtis Lovell. Philip Farugia is the music director. The evening will feature numbers from nominated musicals. You can find more information about the event here.

2025 ARTIE AWARD NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY



The African Company Presents Richard III , Ujima Theatre Company

, Ujima Theatre Company Dorian , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company The Hobbit , Theatre of Youth

, Theatre of Youth Our Lady of 121st Street , Road Less Traveled Productions

, Road Less Traveled Productions The Murder of Roger Ackroyd , Alleyway Theatre

, Alleyway Theatre The Wanderers, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL



25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee , Second Generation Theatre

, Second Generation Theatre Hedwig and the Angry Inch , Second Generation Theatre

, Second Generation Theatre Newsies , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre The Producers , Lancaster Opera House

, Lancaster Opera House The Prom , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY



Mason Beggs, Dorian , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company Chris J Handley, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd , Alleyway Theatre

, Alleyway Theatre John Hurley, Burn This , Road Less Traveled Productions

, Road Less Traveled Productions Kyle LoConti, The Loved Ones , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company Gabriella McKinley, The Niceties , Second Generation Theatre

, Second Generation Theatre Steve Vaughan, The Wanderers, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL



Susan Drozd, Waitress , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre Terri Filips Vaughan, Into the Woods , O’Connell & Company

, O’Connell & Company Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Hedwig and the Angry Inch , Second Generation Theatre

, Second Generation Theatre Robyn Lee, Sweet Charity , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Doug Weyand, The Prom, MusicalFare Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY



Leah Berst, Burn This (Anna), Road Less Traveled Productions

(Anna), Road Less Traveled Productions Kai Crumley, Early Girl (Lily), Brazen-Faced Varlets

(Lily), Brazen-Faced Varlets Eileen Dugan, The Loved Ones (Nell), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Nell), Irish Classical Theatre Company Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage (Marianne), Torn Space Theater

(Marianne), Torn Space Theater Anika Pace, The Niceties (Zoe), Second Generation Theatre

(Zoe), Second Generation Theatre Alexandria Watts, The Wanderers (Sophie), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY



Kristopher Bartolomeo, Dorian (Dorian et al), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Dorian et al), Irish Classical Theatre Company Brendan Didio, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (Jonathan), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Jonathan), Irish Classical Theatre Company Trevor Dugan, The Informer (Gypo), American Repertory Theatre of WNY

(Gypo), American Repertory Theatre of WNY Peter Johnson, (Rooftop) Our Lady of 121st Street , Road Less Traveled Productions

, Road Less Traveled Productions David Lundy, Remember This (Jan), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

(Jan), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY Brian Tabak, Shawshank Redemption (Andy), Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL



Merrick Allen, Chess (Anatoly), Lancaster Opera House

(Anatoly), Lancaster Opera House Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Hedwig), Second Generation Theatre

(Hedwig), Second Generation Theatre Connor Hesch, Pippin (Pippin), O’Connell & Company

(Pippin), O’Connell & Company Quinn Christopher McGillion, Bonnie and Clyde (Clyde Barrow), Bellissima Productions

(Clyde Barrow), Bellissima Productions Ben Michael Moran, Sweet Charity (the men), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

(the men), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Ricky Needham, Something Rotten (Nigel), MusicalFare Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL



Heather Casseri, Into the Woods (The Baker’s Wife), O’Connell & Company

(The Baker’s Wife), O’Connell & Company Jetaun Louie, Pippin (Player), O’Connell & Company

(Player), O’Connell & Company Maria Pedro, Waitress (Jenna), MusicalFare Theatre

(Jenna), MusicalFare Theatre Jenn Stafford, The Prom (Dee Dee), MusicalFare Theatre

(Dee Dee), MusicalFare Theatre Aimee Walker, Sweet Charity (Charity), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

(Charity), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Emily Yancey, Chess (Florence), Lancaster Opera House

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY



The Early Girl , Brazen-Faced Varlets

, Brazen-Faced Varlets Everybody , Ujima Theatre Company

, Ujima Theatre Company The Hobbit , Theatre of Youth

, Theatre of Youth The Hung Man , Buffalo United Artists

, Buffalo United Artists The Murder of Roger Ackroyd , Alleyway Theatre

, Alleyway Theatre Our Lady of 121st Street, Road Less Traveled Productions

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL



25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee , Second Generation Theatre

, Second Generation Theatre Into the Woods , O’Connell & Company

, O’Connell & Company Khan!!! The Musical! , O’Connell & Company

, O’Connell & Company Newsies , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre The Prom , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre Sweet Charity, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY



Todd Benzin, The Winter’s Tale (Polixenes), Shakespeare in Delaware Park

(Polixenes), Shakespeare in Delaware Park Thomas Evans, The Hobbit (Thorin et al), Theatre of Youth

(Thorin et al), Theatre of Youth Jorge Luna, Dracula: Comedy of Terrors (Dracula), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Dracula), Irish Classical Theatre Company David Marciniak, Witch (Arthur), Road Less Traveled Productions

(Arthur), Road Less Traveled Productions Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III (Papa Shakespeare), Ujima Theatre Company

(Papa Shakespeare), Ujima Theatre Company Adam Yellen, The Wanderers (Schmuli), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY



Arin Lee Dandes, The Wanderers (Esther), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

(Esther), Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones (Orla), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Orla), Irish Classical Theatre Company Anna Fernandez, Private Lives (Sibyl), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Sibyl), Irish Classical Theatre Company Anna Kremholtz, The Hobbit (Gandalf et al), Theatre of Youth

(Gandalf et al), Theatre of Youth Sheila McCarthy, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (Caroline), Alleyway Theatre

(Caroline), Alleyway Theatre Ember Tate, The Loved Ones (Gabby), Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL



Brittany Bassett-Baran, Something Rotten (Bea), MusicalFare Theatre

(Bea), MusicalFare Theatre Kelly Copps, The Producers (Ulla), Lancaster Opera House

(Ulla), Lancaster Opera House Sam Crystal, Into the Woods (Little Red), O’Connell & Company

(Little Red), O’Connell & Company Amy Jakiel, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona), Second Generation Theatre

(Rona), Second Generation Theatre Lily Jones, Waitress (Becky), MusicalFare Theatre

(Becky), MusicalFare Theatre Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Pippin (Catherine), O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL



Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Yitzhak), Second Generation Theatre

(Yitzhak), Second Generation Theatre Steve Copps, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Panch), Second Generation Theatre

(Panch), Second Generation Theatre Joe Greenan, Into the Woods (Jack), O’Connell & Company

(Jack), O’Connell & Company John Kaczorowski, Waitress (Dr. Jim), MusicalFare Theatre

(Dr. Jim), MusicalFare Theatre Matt Rittler, Newsies (Crutchie), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

(Crutchie), D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Bonnie and Clyde (Buck), Bellissima Productions

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE



Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man (Alfred Hitchcock / Mother), Buffalo United Artists

(Alfred Hitchcock / Mother), Buffalo United Artists Jeffrey Coyle, Arsenic & Old Lace (Jonathan), Lancaster Opera House

(Jonathan), Lancaster Opera House Ann DeFazio, The Day I Learned to Fly (Mom), First Look Buffalo

(Mom), First Look Buffalo Daniel Lendzian, Dracula: Comedy of Terrors (Mina/Van Helsing), Irish Classical Theatre Company

(Mina/Van Helsing), Irish Classical Theatre Company Lisa Ludwig, Pippin (Berthe), O’Connell & Company

(Berthe), O’Connell & Company Jeremy Ephraim Meyers, Waitress (Ogie), MusicalFare Theatre

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN



Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked! , Road Less Traveled Productions

, Road Less Traveled Productions Chris Cavanagh, Waitress , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre David Dwyer, Arsenic and Old Lace , Lancaster Opera House

, Lancaster Opera House Steve Harter, Monsters of the American Cinema , Buffalo United Artists

, Buffalo United Artists Andrew Machovec, The Hobbit , Theatre of Youth

, Theatre of Youth Collin Ranney, Our Lady of 121st Street, Road Less Traveled Productions

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT



Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, The Wanderers , Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY Chris Cavanagh, Lighting, The Hobbit , Theatre of Youth

, Theatre of Youth Lowden Flower, Lighting, Dorian , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company Tom Makar, Sound, Remember This , Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY Danielle Rosvally, Fight Direction, Dorian , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Alleyway Theatre

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN



Cassie Cameron, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company Kari Drozd, Something Rotten , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd , Alleyway Theatre

, Alleyway Theatre Timmy Goodman, Into the Woods , O’Connell & Company

, O’Connell & Company Devin Prokop, Hedwig and the Angry Inch , Second Generation Theatre

, Second Generation Theatre Collin Ranney, Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY



Joey Bucheker, Pippin , O’Connell & Company

, O’Connell & Company Kristy E. Cavanagh, Something Rotten , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre Bobby Cooke, Comedy of Errors , Shakespeare in Delaware Park

, Shakespeare in Delaware Park Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Michael Deeb Weaver, Sweet Charity , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Tara Kaczorowski, The Wizard of Oz, Lancaster Opera House

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION



Rebecca Kroetsch, Into the Woods , O’Connell & Company

, O’Connell & Company Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul , Irish Classical Theatre Company

, Irish Classical Theatre Company Allan Paglia, Newsies , D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre Theresa Quinn, The Prom , MusicalFare Theatre

, MusicalFare Theatre Dominic Vesely, Bonnie and Clyde, Bellissima Productions

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY



Lara Haberberger, Shylock , American Repertory Theatre of WNY

, American Repertory Theatre of WNY Donna Hoke, Brilliant Works of Art , Bellissima Productions

, Bellissima Productions Mark Humphrey, The Break Song , American Repertory Theatre of WNY

, American Repertory Theatre of WNY Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer , American Repertory Theatre of WNY

, American Repertory Theatre of WNY Bella Poynton, The Mighty Maisie, American Repertory Theatre of WNY

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



Eileen Dugan

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.