European Wine Tasting with Rick Steves: Live Virtual Event

Join Rick Steves on February 26, 2026 for a one-of-a-kind virtual wine tasting experience. Sip 6 exquisite red, white, and rosé wines all guided by Rick and a professional sommelier. Cozy up, join the live Zoom experience, and taste the adventure from the comfort of your home.

Experience the five fundamental S’s of wine tasting: See, Swirl, Sniff, Sip, and Savor. From Italian Montepulciano d’Abruzzo to a bold Portuguese Tempranillo, a Côtes du Roussillon Villages Red Blend, a classic French Cabernet Sauvignon, and more delightful surprises, this tasting is a passport for your palate.

Reserve Your Kit Today — Limited Quantities Available

How It Works



Reserve your kit — we’ll send you a link to the recording of the February 26, 2026 Wine Tasting. Receive your tasting kit — 6 mini bottles of red, white, and rosé wines, delivered directly to your door. We will make sure you have tracking emails every step of the way! Taste on your schedule — Join the Zoom live or press play on the recording, pour your wine, and join Rick and our sommelier for an engaging, fun-filled evening from your living room, kitchen, or wherever you choose.



Your Package Includes



Access to the February 26, 2026 8pm ET Wine Tasting with Rick Steves , led by a professional sommelier.

6 mini bottles of world-class wines (enough for two), carefully curated to showcase reds, whites, and rosés.

Important Details



Kits cannot be shipped to Canada or the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate in alcohol-related events

Delivery requires an adult (21+) to sign and show ID.

P.O. Boxes cannot be used.

Raise a glass and travel the world through wine with Rick Steves. Reserve your tasting kit today and be part of this unforgettable evening. Also makes a great gift!

TICKET SALES END FEBRUARY 2, 2026 AT 12PM