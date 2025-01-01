© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

European Wine Tasting with Rick Steves: Live Virtual Event

On the left: Blue background with a lighter blue outline of a graphic of a vine of grapes. Yellow text reading WINE TASTING, "WITH RICK STEVES" in white text, and "FEBRUARY 26TH AT 8PM" in yellow text. On the right: a photo of Rick Steves holding up a glass of red wine

Join Rick Steves on February 26, 2026 for a one-of-a-kind virtual wine tasting experience. Sip 6 exquisite red, white, and rosé wines all guided by Rick and a professional sommelier. Cozy up, join the live Zoom experience, and taste the adventure from the comfort of your home.

Experience the five fundamental S’s of wine tasting: See, Swirl, Sniff, Sip, and Savor. From Italian Montepulciano d’Abruzzo to a bold Portuguese Tempranillo, a Côtes du Roussillon Villages Red Blend, a classic French Cabernet Sauvignon, and more delightful surprises, this tasting is a passport for your palate.

Reserve Your Kit Today — Limited Quantities Available

How It Works

  1. Reserve your kit — we’ll send you a link to the recording of the February 26, 2026 Wine Tasting.

  2. Receive your tasting kit — 6 mini bottles of red, white, and rosé wines, delivered directly to your door. We will make sure you have tracking emails every step of the way!

  3. Taste on your schedule — Join the Zoom live or press play on the recording, pour your wine, and join Rick and our sommelier for an engaging, fun-filled evening from your living room, kitchen, or wherever you choose.

Your Package Includes

  • Access to the February 26, 2026 8pm ET Wine Tasting with Rick Steves, led by a professional sommelier.
  • 6 mini bottles of world-class wines (enough for two), carefully curated to showcase reds, whites, and rosés.

Important Details

  • Kits cannot be shipped to Canada or the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Utah.
  • Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate in alcohol-related events
  • Delivery requires an adult (21+) to sign and show ID.
  • P.O. Boxes cannot be used.

Raise a glass and travel the world through wine with Rick Steves. Reserve your tasting kit today and be part of this unforgettable evening. Also makes a great gift!
TICKET SALES END FEBRUARY 2, 2026 AT 12PM

Thursday, February 26, 2026

8pm – 10pm ET via Zoom

TICKETS: