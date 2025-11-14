Upcoming Local Shows for 11/14 - 11/20

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, November 14



Saturday, November 15



Monday, November 17



Music is Art Alliance Session with Mike Gantzer of Aqueous at 510 Franklin St . in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Wednesday, November 19



Thursday, November 20

