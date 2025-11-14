Upcoming Local Shows for 11/14 - 11/20
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, November 14
- Paul McCartney Pre & Post Concert with Letter to Elise at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo NY // 5 PM
- Silver Reeds EP Release Party with Jordan Armstrong at TRANZAC in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- I, The Mountain, Painting Pelicans, and VANCAMP at Counterpoint Brewing Company in Kitchener, ON // 7 PM
- Ten Cent Howl at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
- Black Budget at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Saturday, November 15
- Nick Bellerose ft. Ilan Shahin and Alex Southey at TRANZAC in Toronto ON // 7 PM
- Blue Envy, 40 Lashes, Prairie Pavement at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Wilcox Mansion, Alison Pipitone, and Gathering Ground at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Robyn Ottolini w/ Jessica Sevier and Laila at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Lower Pony, Personal Style, Uniform Operator, and Headbutt at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- One Hundred Moons w/ Deer Fang at The Bright Room in Hamilton, ON // 9 PM
Monday, November 17
- Music is Art Alliance Session with Mike Gantzer of Aqueous at 510 Franklin St. in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, November 19
- Emblem3 w/ Lake Drive, akloh. & co, Call Me Disaster at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- Little Liar at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Nickel City Sessions Redux ft. Davey O., Fuzzy Thurston, Beave Sorensen, and Michael Gerholdt at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, November 20
- Lauren Clifford at Allen St. Hardware in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM