Motherhood and Pregnancy: Health Advocacy and Resilience

Black women in America are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. Behind those numbers are real lives and powerful stories of love, courage and community. In this premiere episode of Truth Be Told, host Wil Green introduces us to Shyana Broughton—a mother, sister and doula—whose fight for dignity and safe birth exposes the deep inequities in healthcare and the strength that drives change.

Truth Be Told, a podcast exploring racial inequity across the lifespan.