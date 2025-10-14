Buffalo, NY's Letter to Elise has come a long way since their formation in 2020. Originating during the pandemic as a way for frontman Elliott Hunt to experiment with darker songwriting - the band name is an homage to The Cure, after all - the project has grown into a five-piece line-up who showcase catchy hooks, 80's inspired synths, and driving rhythms.

If the band name already sounds familiar, it may be because Elliott, accompanied by bandmate Chris Lillis, are now contestants on NBC's The Voice, after slaying their audition with a cover of "Take On Me" by A-ha.

Fresh off their addition to Team Reba, Elliott and Chris sat down with Chelsea O to discuss their early origins, artistic influences, why they selected to work with Reba McEntyre (even when she wasn't their first choice), and much more.