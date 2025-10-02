Grabbitz, the Buffalo-born artist blending traditional songwriting with cutting-edge electronic production, has built a devoted following of nearly 2 million monthly Spotify listeners and collaborated with icons like Zedd, REZZ, deadmau5, Illenium, GRiZ, and Subtronics. Now leading his own Blue Butterfly Records, his debut album Big Epic Nothing has already surpassed 5 million streams, cementing him as dance music’s long-awaited frontman.

Chelsea O sits down and talks with him ahead of his show this Saturday, October 4th at Electric City.