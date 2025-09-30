© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Chelsea talks Folkfacesfest with Tyler Westcott of Folkfaces

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
Poster for the 9th annual Folkfaces Fest, featuring the festival logo and list of artist lineups.

Folkfaces Fest was founded by lead singer-songwriter and founder of Folkfaces, Tyler Westcott, in 2017. The four-day festival features regional and national acts from a plethora of different genres, along with vendors, food, art, workshops, and more. The festival takes pride in bringing thoughtful and different music to curate a very special experience for all attendees. Some highlights from past years include Baby Gramps ("the Salvador Dali of Folk Music''), GRAMMY award winning co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops Dom Flemons, and YouTube viral sensation Abby the Spoon Lady.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 2nd through Sunday October 5th at Cherry Hill Campground in Darien Center, NY. The campground has 50 campsites on its 63 acres and is located directly across the road from Six Flags Darien Lake.
