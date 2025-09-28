The Scene Playlist for Sept. 28

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 am every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Osaka” - Stephen Babcock // Buffalo, NY

This is the latest single from the self-described “bub next door from Buffalo, NY.” You can catch that next-door charm live at Flying Bison Brewery on Wednesday, Oct. 1, where Stephen will be playing a solo set starting at 6:30 PM.

Instagram

2. “Rock N’ Roll Is Dead” - The Pink Leather Jackets // Toronto, ON

Fans of My Chemical Romance, Sex Pistols, and Against Me!: keep an ear out for The Pink Leather Jackets. For those in the Toronto area, they’re playing TONIGHT at the Horseshoe Tavern alongside The Indiana Drones, James Blonde, and Gardens.

Instagram

3. “Grilled Cheese” - Romcom Victims // Buffalo, NY

Romcom Victims recently remixed and mastered some of their old catalogue and, as a bonus, released this new single about everyone's favorite comfort food sandwich. Listening to this song reminded me of college days - coming back in the wee hours of the morning after partying and making a grilled cheese to sop up the alcohol sloshing in our bellies. The lyrics speak the truth: you really can’t go wrong with cheese, butter, and bread.

Instagram

4. “Tired Old Dog” - Tyler Westcott // Buffalo, NY

I had the pleasure of speaking with Tyler recently about the upcoming Folkfaces Fest that will be going down Oct. 2-5th at Cherry Hill Campground in Darien Center, NY. Our interview will be up this week on the BTPM the Bridge site. Folkfaces Fest is in its 9th year and promises a load of fun, music, and goofiness for all those who attend (there’s a costume contest with a theme of cats and clouds).

Instagram

5. “Telephone” - Propter Hawk // Toronto, ON

You never know what you’re going to find when you dig into a band’s streaming profiles, and this week, Propter Hawk was no exception. Although I’ve played the band in the past, this was the first time that I realized that they were apparently on the Elvis soundtrack?! Yes, I’m talking about Baz Luhrman’s Elvis. Propter Hawk, if you see this, please explain - I’d love to hear more about it.

Instagram

6. “Christina” - The Wilderness // Kingston, ON

Speaking of Propter Hawk, they are the opening act for The Wilderness’s Farewell Tour show in Toronto at Horseshoe Tavern on Saturday, Oct. 4. While we’re sad to see The Wilderness go, we wish them all the best with their future endeavors. It felt fitting to play the first track we ever aired by the band - not as a goodbye, but as a “hope to see you again someday.”

Instagram

7. “Talk Your S***” - Blaised and Confused // Buffalo, NY

Anyone who has had the privilege to see Blaised and Confused live knows that they set the stage on fire with their electric performance. And if you haven’t yet, be sure to fix that on Saturday, Oct. 4, when they play THEYFEST at Amy’s Place in Buffalo. Their set is at 7 PM.

Instagram

8. “Falling For It” - Previous Love // Buffalo, NY

Previous Love is said to blend “shoegaze, grunge and indie rock,” wrapping it “in a pretty bow.” I’m also definitely getting strong Tom Delonge vibes from the vocals in this track.

Instagram

9. “Quiet Crush” - Letter to Elise // Buffalo, NY

Letter to Elise has been making waves over the past year, and it’s easy to see why with the release of their new EP, Risen From Rust. If you like catchy pop/rock in the vein of Walk the Moon, Catfish and the Bottlemen, or The Killers, it’s worth checking out. Fun fact: frontman Elliott Hunt made it to Hollywood for an audition on The Voice that was aired on the last season of the TV show, and then he auditioned AGAIN with bandmate Chris Lillis, and that aired earlier this week on the season premiere.

Instagram

10. “Superglue” - PONY // Toronto, ON

The new single from a band that features a pony as their vocalist. No, seriously - Sam Bielanski of PONY was the voice of Jazz Hooves on the TV show My Little Pony. Those in Toronto can catch the band live tonight at The Baby G alongside Pool Kids.

Instagram

11. “Stickman” - Silver Proof // Buffalo, NY

Silver Proof just released a music video for this new single, one that can only be described as nostalgic. If you grew up in the ’90s or early 00’s, then the scenes of skateboarding and gritty images of the band playing are sure to make your heart ache for the days of Fuse TV and TRL.

Instagram

12. “Broken Down World” - Annie Philippone // Buffalo, NY

Full disclosure: Ann and I have known each other for 30 years. First, she was my piano teacher, but in time she became a friend and mentor. This song is from her debut album, a record that she worked on over the past year with engineer and producer Marc Hunt. This song gives me vibes reminiscent of Billy Joel, and the sentiment of light and hope comes at a time where so many of us are trying to find it - “how I love this broken down world.”

Facebook

13. “changing shape, changing colors” - trick pinky // Buffalo, NY

trick pinky’s bio reads simply “caught between a dream world and reality.” For those who feel the same and also enjoy the music of Pixies, The Breeders, or Soccer Mommy, this may be for you.

Instagram

14. “Lighthouse” - Burn Unders // Toronto, ON

Burn Unders says that they “are an artist. You will define me.” If I were to take on that challenge, the words atmospheric, dreamlike, and spacey come to mind. Perhaps you should listen for yourself.

Instagram

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.