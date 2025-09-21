The Scene Playlist for Sept. 21

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 am every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “SUNDAY” - Soyfruit // Buffalo, NY

What song could be more appropriate to kick off a Sunday morning radio program than one titled “SUNDAY”? And by Soyfruit, no less - this is their latest single.

Instagram

2. “Julie Newmar” - The Indiana Drones // Windsor, ON

While doing research for the regional concert calendar I stumbled across The Indiana Drones. Moments into streaming this song my ears perked up, and I proceeded to listen to it several more times in a row after it ended. They’re going to be at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto next Sunday, Sept. 28.

Instagram

3. “If We Could Escape” - David Cloyd // Buffalo, NY

David hosts a really cool series called MIXTAPES in which he invites a local songwriter to play a show with him and a quartet from Buffalo String Works at Duende. He creates all of the musical arrangements, and the result is a special experience for both the guest artist and attendees. Don’t miss the next one - it’s coming up this Thursday, Sept. 25, and features Alison Pipitone.

Instagram

4. “Quiet Place, Drowning Man” - Silver Reeds // Toronto, ON

Silver Reeds is the project of Sandy Zelazny, a songwriter who already has one album under their belt (What To Leave Behind), and an EP on the way. I’m a fan and am looking forward to the full drop in November, but for now, we’ll just have to settle for this single.

Instagram

5. “Picture Of Us” - Hush Hush // Buffalo, NY

This song always makes me nostalgic for the early aughts in the best way. Summers were drenched in pop punk during my youth, and with the season winding down, it feels right to spin this track as a last hurrah (it sounds good any time of year, though, I promise).

Instagram

6. “Headlines” - PA/ST // Toronto, ON

Pulled this one out of The Scene rotation because it had been a hot second since it was last played. PA/ST is a collaboration between songwriters Stephane Coderre and Paul Bazinet, and their influences include dark wave, synth pop, industrial, post punk, and more.

7. “Instant Coffee (Loud)” - Home Videos // Rochester, NY

The version of this track is titled “loud” because there’s an alternate acoustic version (“quiet”), but the Home Videos brand of loud is more akin to listening to Elliott Smith sing slightly above his standard wispy delivery versus a wall of amps turned up to 11. Frankly, there are times where the chill version of “loud” is just what I’m looking for - today was one of those times.

Instagram

8. “c song” - tuesday nite // Buffalo, NY

I can only assume that at least some of you reading this attended (or played) Music Is Art Fest yesterday. The Buffalo staple featured over 200 musical acts on 20 stages down at the Outer Harbor Terminal B, and tuesday nite was one of them. Their latest, and long-awaited, EP, to just exist, dropped earlier this summer. This is the kick-off track.

Instagram

9. “Ransom Note” - The Minimum Wage // St. Catharines, ON

The Minimum Wage spent a long weekend at Unified Recording Studios in St. Catharines, ON, and emerged with six new songs. This is our first taste; the rest of the tracks will be released later this year on Swear Word Records.

Instagram

10. “Mountain Road” - Eugene Palmer // Buffalo, NY

This band says that they are most inspired by “60’s baroque pop, psychedelic rock, and 90’s slowcore.” Catch them on Thursday, Sept. 25, when they headline at Milkies on Elmwood.

Instagram

11. “Glory Days” - The Sun Harmonic // Toronto, ON

“Glory Days” is the latest offering from The Sun Harmonic, a band that was formed in 2009 and has released six albums during their time together so far (their seventh will be out later this year). This song was written in a furniture delivery van, which goes to show that you never know when inspiration will strike.

Instagram

12. “The Pit” - The Urnfields // Brantford, ON

This new single is described by the band as being about “finding oneself repeatedly returning to a dark and miserable place, but feeling perfectly at home while down in the depths.” They are currently working on their first full-length album.

Instagram

13. “Fake” - Mister Thank You // Buffalo, NY

This line got stuck in my head during the week: “make no mistake, real life is a deep fake.” A sign of the times, for sure. Mister Thank You says this song is a “departure from their usual brand of pop music” and was written by their bass player, whose daughters also play cello and violin on the track.

Instagram

14. “Hard Times” - Uncle Ben’s Remedy // Versailles, NY

I will never forget when Uncle Ben’s Remedy literally bussed in a horde of fans for their performance at The Tralf for the Artvoice BOOM Contest back in the 2010’s. I had never witnessed such pandemonium for a local band, and I know that they still have that devoted following to this day. Witness it for yourself at The Old First Ward Fest on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 62 Republic Street.

Instagram

15. “When the Big One Hits” - The Steam Donkeys // Buffalo, NY

I was out and about this week and somehow wound up in a conversation about how a giant unidentified object was recently found to be hurdling towards Earth. I questioned whether it was a meteor, but the person I was chatting with was more of the opinion that it may be an alien spacecraft, stating “I’d welcome them, maybe they’d make things better here.” Shortly afterwards, I heard this song, and it felt like the universe was giving one of its winks.

Facebook

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.