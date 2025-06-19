Upcoming Local Shows for 6/20 - 6/26
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 20
- Captain Tom Presents the Hooligan's Midsommer Bash ft. Hypnotic Clambake, Captain Tom & the Hooligans, and The Travesties at Ukranian Cultural Center in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Golden Feather Solstice Jam at Collective Arts Brewing in Hamilton, ON // 7 PM
- David Cloyd Album Release Show w/ Zak Ward and the Million Dollar Question at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Bad Bloom Record Release Party with Comfy, Pleasure Dome, and Growing Stone at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, June 21
- South Buffalo Porchfest ft. Grace Stumberg, Jay Aquarious, Skylar Forrester, Prairie Pavement, & many more in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 5 PM
- South Buffalo Porchfest Afterparty ft. Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots, Stephen Babcock, and Nico Zarcone at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- Strange Standard with Trever Stribing at The Hilltop Grove and Inn in Buffalo, NY // 6 PMEllen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Jupiter Trolley, Bad Ronald, The Painkillers, Sasha Fleet at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Grosh at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Fortune Stellar Records & Friends Tranzac Residency 2025 ft. members of HotKid, By Divine Right, Ace of Wands, Mad Ones, and more at TRANZAC in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
Sunday, June 22
- Kenmore Porchfest 2025 ft. performances by various local artists, including Karma Queen,, akloh., The Spit Sisters, and many more in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM - 8 PMThe New Constellations w/ Boy Jr. at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Monday, June 23
- Ten Pound Snail, Likeness, and Sharm Arms at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, June 24
- Food Truck Tuesday Presents Curtis Lovell at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- The Early November (acoustic) with special guests Gabe Woodrow and akloh. at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, June 25
- Davey O. at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PMThursday, June 26
- TRAINWRECK ft. the music of Boys Night Out Presented by Patchwork Niagara & Art of WNY in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- The Dreaded Laramie w/ Dealbreaker and Deer Fang at Ooey Gooey’s in Hamilton, ON // 8 PM