Upcoming Local Shows for 6/13 - 6/19
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 13
- Davey O. at Wingnutz Bar & Grill in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- akloh. at Brick House Tavern & Tap in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Katie Mal NXNE showcase at the Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Deer Fang at Rum Runners in London, ON // 8 PM
- Bryan Dubay and Wylie Something at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- Lennie Rayen NXNE showcase at Collective Arts Taproom in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
- VOYAGR NXNE showcase at Burdock Brewery in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
- Cold Weather Captains NXNE showcase at Pilot in Toronto, ON // 11 PM
- Full Throttle NXNE showcase at Supermarket in Toronto, ON // 12 AM
Saturday, June 14
- Allentown Art Fest Day One ft. Sara Elizabeth, Randle & The Late Night Scandals, Alison Pipitone, and more at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 8 PM
- Alex Cousins at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- Sallyanndra at the Hertel Alley Mural Fest in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM
- Roger Bryan and the Orphans with Muler and Passed Out at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Matt Smith's Nervous System with Jupiter Trolly at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Karma Queen "Sharp Tongue" EP Release Party with Orange Zest and Taka at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- I, The Mountain NXNE showcase at Cameron House in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
- Maddisun NXNE showcase at Duffy’s Tavern in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
- Springtide Music Festival: Altered By Mom at Wixan’s Bridge in Uxbridge, ON // 12 AM
Tuesday, June 17
- Max Muscato at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, June 19
- Leroy Townes Band and Grosh at Music in the Park at Cazenovia Park in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM